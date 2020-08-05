Quarterback Maddox Kopp, SI All-American Candidate, Names Ole Miss Among Top 5

Lane Kiffin is narrowing in on his hand-picked quarterback for his first full recruiting cycle at Ole Miss.

Three star-quarterback recruit and Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Maddox Kopp named Ole Miss among his top five suitors in a narrowed list on Wednesday afternoon. Ole Miss will be competing with Houston, Colorado, Tulane and Wyoming to land the rising prospect out of the Houston, Tex. area.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 215-pounds, Kopp has that pro-style, lanky feel that Kiffin has been targeting in his quarterbacks. Flying a bit under the radar, the hometown Houston was the first major program to offer Kopp a scholarship. His profile began to rise last month in Tennessee competing in the Elite 11 Opening in Murfreesboro. That's when he first picked up his Ole Miss offer.

Below reads the full SI All-American Prospect breakdown of Kopp, followed by some clips of his throwing at the Elite 11:

Competitive athlete unafraid of the big moment in two sports. Can sit in the pocket and pick defenses apart or do so on the move, off-platform and with some improve as needed.

Can make all throws to all levels with a fairly quick trigger attached to right arm. Throws with great timing and anticipation, along with intermediate accuracy. Could stand to sit in the pocket longer to allow routes to develop. Getting through second and third read could enhance strengths.

Kopp is one of the streakiest quarterbacks in the class of 2021. When he is on, few can hit all three levels with velocity and accuracy quite like he can. As he tweaks fundamentals and plays for a more consistent presence, including getting deeper in progressions and throwing from a strong base, he will have the chance to light up Power Five defenses down the road.

