Rebels Make Top 6 for Three-Star Offensive Tackle Kamron Scott

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin continues to tackle the biggest kids he can get his hands on. On Thursday night, Kiffin and Ole Miss got one step closer to landing one of those offensive tackles out of Texas.

Three-star offensive tackle Kamron Scott named his top six on Thursday night, listing Ole Miss alongside South Carolina, Houston, SMU, Colorado and UTSA.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 321-pounds, Scott fits perfectly in the mold of what Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is looking for in an offensive lineman. Where college football as a whole is trending towards smaller, versatile linemen, the Rebels seem to be exclusively going for the bulldozers in the trenches. 

From Judson High School in Converse, Tex., Scott was prior committed to UTSA before reopening his recruitment in June. Interestingly, the reopening of his recruitment coincided perfectly with the day he was offered by Ole Miss.

Is Maddox Kopp the Future of the Ole Miss QB Position?

SEC COVID-19 Management Requirements Include Twice Weekly Testing, More

SEC COVID-19 Management Requirements Include Twice Weekly Testing, more

With regular season football kicking off on Sept. 26 and training camps opening in 10 days, the Southeastern Conference released their universal COVID-19 management requirements on Friday morning.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Commit Dink Jackson Modeling His Game After Jamal Adams

Landing Dink Jackson, a versatile four-star defender and SI All-American candidate, might have been Kiffin's signature get to this point. One of the more versatile defenders in the entire 2021 class, Jackson caught up with The Grove Report to talk Ole Miss and maybe more interestingly, how he models his game.

Nate Gabler

OMDad13

Ole Miss Women Adds Aleah Sorrentino to 2020-21 Roster

Ole Miss women's basketball has added Aleah Sorrentino to its roster for the 2020-21 season, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced Thursday.

Nate Gabler

Eli Manning to be Inducted Into New Jersey Hall of Fame

Eli Manning is going to have a busy fall. He's already set to have both his New York Giants and Ole Miss jersey retired. Now he's receiving a new distinction – induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Inside the SEC's 10-Game Plan, Recruiting Trends and More

This week, Joel and Nate discuss the SEC's 10-game plan to play fall football, trends in Mississippi recruiting and a look at some under-the-radar players at Ole Miss and MSU that could break out.

Nate Gabler

Quarterback Maddox Kopp, SI All-American Candidate, Names Ole Miss Among Top 5

Lane Kiffin is narrowing in on his hand-picked quarterback for his first full recruiting cycle at Ole Miss. Maddox Kopp has named Ole Miss in the top five.

Nate Gabler

dclayton2

Elijah Moore Among Top Draft-Eligible Slot Receivers

Ole Miss football didn't exactly have success in the 2020 NFL Draft.Elijah Moore is hoping he can follow more closely in the footsteps of his 2019 receiving counterparts.

Nate Gabler

Five Candidates to Fill the Sam Williams Hole if He Misses the 2020 Season

Sam Williams has been suspended indefinitely by Ole Miss football amid an investigation over sexual assault charges. On the football side, that means the Rebels are without their top pass rusher. So who has to step up?

Nate Gabler

Tennessee Guard Grant Slatten Commits to Ole Miss Basketball

Ole Miss basketball landed their second guard for the 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday night in the form of Grant Slatten.

Nate Gabler

SEC Pushes Back Training Camp Start Date

The Southeastern Conference today announced adjusted dates for preseason football activities for SEC schools with the first allowable practice now scheduled for August 17.

Nate Gabler