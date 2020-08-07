Rebels Make Top 6 for Three-Star Offensive Tackle Kamron Scott

Lane Kiffin continues to tackle the biggest kids he can get his hands on. On Thursday night, Kiffin and Ole Miss got one step closer to landing one of those offensive tackles out of Texas.

Three-star offensive tackle Kamron Scott named his top six on Thursday night, listing Ole Miss alongside South Carolina, Houston, SMU, Colorado and UTSA.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 321-pounds, Scott fits perfectly in the mold of what Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is looking for in an offensive lineman. Where college football as a whole is trending towards smaller, versatile linemen, the Rebels seem to be exclusively going for the bulldozers in the trenches.

From Judson High School in Converse, Tex., Scott was prior committed to UTSA before reopening his recruitment in June. Interestingly, the reopening of his recruitment coincided perfectly with the day he was offered by Ole Miss.

