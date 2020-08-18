SI.com
The Grove Report
Running Back Target Kenji Christian Cuts List to Ole Miss and Virginia Tech

Nate Gabler

And then there were two. 

Three-star running back Kenji Christian trimmed his college list down to two on Tuesday morning. The Pinson, Ala. product will be either at Ole Miss or Virginia Tech this time next year. 

He's set to make his decision on Aug. 24.

The nation's No. 36 ranked running back in the Class of 2021 by 247Sports, Christian stands 6-foot-2, a hair tall for a running back, and 200-pounds. He's recorded a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at The Opening Regional in 2019.

As a junior in 2019, Christian rushed for 375 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games while splitting snaps in the Pinson Valley backfield. 

Ole Miss doesn't currently have a running back committed for the 2021 recruiting class, which after last night's commitment from three-star receiver Cameron Brady sits at ten players. 

