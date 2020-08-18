3-star WR Cameron Brady Commits to Ole Miss

Cameron Brady picked a fun day to become a Rebel.

A 6-foot-3 receiver out of Arlington, Tex., Brady committed to Ole Miss on Monday evening over other offers from Arkansas, UCF, Arizona, Houston and others.

As a junior in 2019, Brady caught 40 balls for 461 yards and six touchdowns, helping lead Arlington Lamar to a 10-2 record and a second-round appearance in the Texas 6A playoffs. He caught 29 balls for 543 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.

A former UCF commit, Brady decommitted from the school one week ago on August 10. It didn't take him long to find a new home in Oxford.

Brady becomes the tenth commit of the Class of 2021 for the Ole Miss team, their second receiver.

