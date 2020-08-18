SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

3-star WR Cameron Brady Commits to Ole Miss

Nate Gabler

Cameron Brady picked a fun day to become a Rebel.

A 6-foot-3 receiver out of Arlington, Tex., Brady committed to Ole Miss on Monday evening over other offers from Arkansas, UCF, Arizona, Houston and others. 

As a junior in 2019, Brady caught 40 balls for 461 yards and six touchdowns, helping lead Arlington Lamar to a 10-2 record and a second-round appearance in the Texas 6A playoffs. He caught 29 balls for 543 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore. 

A former UCF commit, Brady decommitted from the school one week ago on August 10. It didn't take him long to find a new home in Oxford.

Brady becomes the tenth commit of the Class of 2021 for the Ole Miss team, their second receiver. 

More From The Grove Report:

How is the Ole Miss Quarterback Battle Shaping Up Early in Camp?

Ole Miss Center Eli Johnson Opts Out of 2020 Season

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Training Camp Opening Press Conference

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Instant Analysis of the Ole Miss Football Schedule Release

The SEC released full schedules for the 2020 season on Monday evening. Here's our quick reactions from looking at the Ole Miss slate.

Nate Gabler

Full Ole Miss Football Schedule For 2020 Released

We finally have dates and an order of the Ole Miss football games for 2020. The Southeastern Conference released all SEC schedules for their 10-game, conference-only slate today.

Nate Gabler

Photo Slideshow: Ole Miss Football Training Camp Day 1

Ole Miss opened training camp on Monday morning, meaning Lane Kiffin and his new Ole Miss football coaching staff got to operate their first full-speed practice since taking the job in December. Here's some shots of the action.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Training Camp Opening Press Conference

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss coaching staff addressed the media on Monday afternoon following the first full-speed practice the team has had since the new Rebel coach took the job.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Opens 2020 With Brutal Home Game Against Florida

Ole Miss will officially open their 2020 season with a home game against Florida. That game will take place at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Sept. 26.

Nate Gabler

How is the Ole Miss Quarterback Battle Shaping Up Early in Camp?

Ole Miss opened training camp on Monday, and there's already growing clarity on how the quarterback battle is shaping up.

Nate Gabler

Rebels in the MLB Update: Lance Lynn on Cy Young Pace?

Football may be just today getting under way at Ole Miss, but Major League Baseball is nearly one third of the way through their season. Some former Ole Miss players are on a remarkable pace in this shortened year.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Center Eli Johnson Opts Out of 2020 Season

Ole Miss is going to need to find a replacement on the offensive line. Senior center Eli Johnson has decided to opt out of the 2020 Ole Miss football season, he announced on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Nate Gabler

Payne Family Donation Strengthens Ole Miss Athletics in Trying Times

And just as those mighty oaks have grown from saplings to stanchions of strength, Abb Payne hopes his gift to Ole Miss athletics will help its programs grow into national powerhouses.

Nate Gabler

What To Expect From Ole Miss Football Training Camp Coverage

Training camp coverage from the media angle is going to look very different, but here we outline our current plan to keep you updated with everything happening within Ole Miss football.

Nate Gabler