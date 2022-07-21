Scouting Top Ole Miss WR Prospect Ayden Williams

For the Ole Miss Rebels class of 2023, few in-state prospects are as important to land as Ayden Williams . He’s only taken one official visit thus far to South Carolina (June 24), and his recruitment is still a long way from being final.

During the Under Armour Future 50 event on July 16, Williams made mention that he does not have anything new to add with regards to official visit dates. Still, Ole Miss is a school recruiting the talented wide receiver and will almost assuredly be one of his official visits during a game day this fall.

After seeing him perform during Future 50, there's a good reason why head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff want Williams on the roster. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound pass catcher is continuing to refine his game. Always known as a pure athlete who can make jaw-dropping catches, Williams is showing improvement with his overall receiving skills at the event.

To begin, he’s setting up his cuts better than before. Looking back towards the quarterback to draw a cornerback up before taking off deep down the field, Williams fools cornerbacks during one-on-ones; that’s a good sign for his understanding of how to create separation.

Having seen Williams several times during seven-on-seven action and the Atlanta Under Armour Camp, he is improving his route running with adaptations that make him more versatile.

With shifty footwork, he’s now advancing his route-running skills with how efficiently he sinks his hips to turn and pivot, as well as how quickly he can once again generate a burst out of a cut. At any given point of a route, Williams now shows his ability to move away from a defensive back and provide a quarterback with a bigger window to pass him the football.

Future 50 was the best performance for Williams as a pure receiver, with his route-running progression helping him get open against top prospects, as the following video displays:

The other area that Williams is developing would be eye discipline. While simple in nature, looking the football all the way in prior to taking off is paramount. Williams’ natural skills will take over after the football is in his hands and secure.

During prior events, he would sometimes drop a pass that was an easy catch. In a hurry to make a shake-and-bake move, his eyes would move away from the football. That was not the case during Future 50.

He would look the football into his hands and immediately take off afterwards. With Williams showing maturity to his game, there’s no question as to why he’s continuing to be a priority recruit for the Rebels.

Williams is a big-play wide receiver and one that Ole Miss will continue to come after. He’s taking his time with his recruitment, and he’s worth the effort to corral him on National Signing Day.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.