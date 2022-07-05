Five Undeclared Recruits to Eye for Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss has been relatively quiet on the college football recruiting front, but may that change for Lane Kiffin and company in the near future?

There are still several top targets out there for the Rebel coaching staff, including an in-state star and a pair of the most head-turning Floridians on the market.

The Grove Report runs through five big names to know as the class of 2023, sitting at five current commitments in the class of 2023 to date.

WR Ayden Williams

The consensus top in-state recruit still on the board is Williams, the Ridgeland (Miss.) High School star who has offers from many of college football's elite. From Ole Miss to Oklahoma, and even a push from Georgia, Williams' recruitment has been a busy one in the last year or so. South Carolina, however, was the sole school to get him on campus for an official visit in June.

Williams is likely to continue to take official visits into the fall, where presumably Ole Miss could be in line to get the Mississippian back on campus. He has been to Oxford at several stops and of course has had nice things to say of the in-state program's long history at the position.

"I grew up watching Ole Miss," Williams said last spring. "DK (Metcalf), AJ (Brown), I grew up watching all of them boys. Elijah Moore went crazy...too They're really Wide Receiver U.

"Lane Kiffin is up there so it's like an air raid."

OT Tyree Adams

Fresh off of naming his top four of Ole Miss, Georgia, LSU and Florida on July 1, Adams has become a busy prospect on the recruiting trail in narrowing things down. The big offensive tackle out of New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine has been courted by Jake Thornton and the staff for some time, even getting an assist by recent offensive line commitment Brycen Sanders when the top schools dropped.

Adams did not take any summer official visits, so his recruitment is likely to work into the fall before a verbal commitment is to be made. Expect the 6-foot-6 offensive tackle to show up in Oxford for a game this fall before a final decision is to be made. LSU, which is of course nearby his native New Orleans, hosted him most recently for a camp workout.

DB Marvin Burks

The Midwest defensive back prospect out of St. Louis kicked off his June official visit slate with a trip to Oxford and the Rebels have been in strong shape since. Missouri and Texas A&M got the other two trips and Oklahoma is the latest to offer, so there could be twists and turns remaining in the hunt for Burks.

From the Ole Miss perspective, there are a lot of programs still hanging around in this recruitment, but just two official visits remaining. Getting the first trip in the books on a busy weekend in June should keep the program in the mix until the end of the chase for Burks.

WR Cayden Lee

A Peach State recruit who flashed all offseason while playing for Cam Newton's C1N 7-on-7 team, Lee has long been a high target for the Rebels. He recently told TGR he would be cutting his list soon and the Rebels would be in position to make said cut.

“Ole Miss, I mean, if you go to Ole Miss you are going to be set," Lee said in June. "It’s Lane Kiffin, if you play in Lane Kiffin’s offense, he’s going to sling the football around. That’s a receiver and quarterback’s offense.”

Georgia, South Carolina and Oklahoma are among the programs still in the mix for Lee, who says he could be finalizing fall official visits in the coming weeks as well. Expect the Rebels to stay in the hunt for one of the nation's best route-runners and finishers at the catch point.

WR Tyler Williams

The biggest win seemingly possible among remaining Kiffin targets would undoubtedly be Williams. The Lakeland (Fla.) High School star prospect has already been on a slew of official visits, but not yet to Ole Miss. That one is slated to be the only game weekend official visit of his recruitment, during the season opener versus Troy no less. Williams is also considering national champion Georgia, Texas A&M, Clemson and South Carolina.

Heading into the month of July, most are beginning to view Georgia as the potential favorite for the two-sport star from Florida. Williams was back in Athens during the middle of the month for that official visit, releasing his finalists and commitment date of September 27 on July 1. What should be noted relative to visits is that Williams has talked about taking in games, unofficially, leading up to his decision. The only trip set, though, is to Oxford -- long shot or not it's not a bad position to be in.

