Scouting Report: Ole Miss OL Commitment Brycen Sanders

The fourth addition to the 2023 Ole Miss recruiting class is one that has a shot to play early in Oxford. Here’s a closer look at a talented offensive lineman that the Rebels landed from the Volunteer State.

Brycen Sanders

Size: 6’6”, 280-pounds

Position: OT/OG

High School: Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor

Recruitment

Sanders earned offers from all of the major conferences: SEC, ACC, B10, Pac 12, and Big XII, but he eventually narrowed his choices down to Tennessee, Oklahoma and Ole Miss. Sanders made official visits to all three programs before selecting Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

Frame

At 280, Sanders looks about as well balanced from top to bottom as one could ask. Strong, yet room to grow. Another way to describe his frame, there’s room to add weight to Sanders’ upper and lower body and it will not make him heavy. Sanders has good arm length as well.

Athleticism

He possesses good lower body flexibility, which will aid Sanders in run blocking and pass protection. First step is impressive when attempting to reach block or get outside for a screen. Sanders looks natural when running in the open field. That’s not always the case for a 280-pound man. Good sign. When he stays low, there’s plenty of power for drive blocking.

Versatility

For the Baylor School, he’s been at RG, RT, LG and LT. To say that Sanders knows his way around the offensive line, that’s an understatement. Where he fits in best, long-term, is debatable. Sanders might just be the player that can plug into a spot wherever he’s needed, which is a valuable asset within itself.

Disposition

If asked whether Sanders is a power player or a finesse player, pick the former. Sanders likes to run over defenders and his junior film shows him consistently keeping his feet moving as he takes defenders back 10 or more yards. That’s a naturally aggressive young man that’s headed to Oxford.

Best Physical Attribute

Quick feet. Without his quickness, Sanders would still be good, but he’s light on his feet which allows him to at least play right tackle. He might even be able to play the always important left tackle spot with more training and development. Not every offensive lineman gets that opportunity, but Sanders does deserve his shot in due time.

Areas to Improve

Sanders sometimes comes out of his stance too high. That’s common, but does need to be corrected. Similarly, there are times when Sanders needs to use better hand placement when drive blocking. He will get his hands outside the shoulder pads which leads to less power and a higher percentage chance of a holding call.

