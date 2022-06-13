Tennessee Native Brycen Sanders Commits to Ole Miss to 'Bring Championships to Oxford'

Brycen Sanders has known where he has wanted to play his college football for some time.

The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School offensive lineman had long been expecting to come off the board in the month of June, originally calling for a commitment on the 23rd. But on Monday morning, he announced plans to wrap up the process 10 days sooner.

Sanders went public with his pick of Ole Miss football over in-state Tennessee and Oklahoma.

"Just the relationships I have with the coaching staff," Sanders told Matt Ray of the reason behind picking the Rebels. "They are super young, and I relate really well to them. They just got done playing college football five or so years ago, so they really know what is happening in today's game.

"They are my first offer and have been at me for a while. I can really feel how much they want me, and that is important to me. When I went on my OV (official visit) there, I really felt comfortable in Oxford. I can see myself coming in early and really helping them."

From head coach Lane Kiffin to offensive line coach Jake Thornton, there was a memorable reaction from the Rebel coaching staff when Sanders delivered the news. Thornton spearheaded the recruitment of the 6-foot-5, 280-pound prospect.

"He was very important in this," Sanders said. "He has been blowing me up every day for a while now. Since he took over the job, he has really made me feel the love and how much they want me. It is really important that he is their offensive line coach. That is one of the main reasons I am going there."

Admitting the Rebel staff sees the rising-senior as an interior prospect, the Volunteer State standout looks forward to working inside under Kiffin in one of college football's most talked about offenses.

"It is definitely going to be fun playing for him," Sanders said of Kiffin. "He has been successful at a lot of places. What he is building at Ole Miss is something I think is going to be special. He got to 10 wins last year, and I think he is only recruiting better with the transfer portal. I think Ole Miss was one or two in the transfer portal rankings, and I think this 2023 class is going to be very special.

"I think they are going to continue to win more games and score a lot of points, and they are going to have fun doing it. I think they are going to win a championship soon."

Before announcing the decision publicly, the newest member of the Rebel recruiting class shared a message for the Rebel fan base.

"I am going to try to come in and help the team in any way that I can," he said. "I am going to be an All-American and bring championships to Oxford."

Sanders joins quarterback Marcel Reed, linebacker Suntarine Perkins and junior college defensive back Roman Rashada on the 2023 commitment list to date.

