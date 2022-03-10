6'7" OL Ramil Earns Rebel Offer on First Ole Miss Visit

Ole Miss hosted strong talent from the state of Alabama over the weekend and one Yellowhammer State native added the Rebel offer to his growing list.

Stanton Ramil, the blindside protector at Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson who helped the Warriors to a state championship as a junior in 2021, has seen his recruitment boom of late. The SEC in particular, including in-state Auburn, has been filling up the offer list in recent weeks.

Ole Miss is the latest to make the call.

“I got offered on the trip,” Ramil told Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia, Jr. “At the end of the Saturday junior day I was able to make it to their dinner event and got offered then by the offensive line coach, Coach (Jake) Thornton.”

Spending time with multiple coaches while in town for the very first time, including Lane Kiffin, Ramil enjoyed the first impression of Oxford from all angles.

“That was really my first visit where I got to see the campus and everything so can’t really compare it to much,” he said. “I thought the campus was beautiful and I love how the football facilities and fields are together — and are the center of the whole campus.”

A bevy of programs are ratcheting up their approach with the 6’7”, near 300-pound Ramil, who moved from New York down to Alabama halfway through his high school career. Trips to Tennessee, Virginia, North and South Carolina and others are among those under consideration going forward, he says.

A return trip to Auburn is set for next weekend. To say the upcoming trips are critical to his recruitment would be an understatement, as some programs are narrowing their focus through offensive tackle projections like he.

“It‘s starting to slow down a little bit,” he said. “I still want to get as many (visit) opportunities as possible and don’t see myself making a decision till the season.”

Ramil has a unique window of insight into how college decisions are to be made. He comes from a family where many siblings have been recruited and he is leaning on his three sisters, who played basketball, as well as two football-playing brothers with similar experience.

“I come from a very recruited and ranked family of athletes so they’re guiding me through this process,” he said. “They’re very important in the decision. My coaches are also helping me look at the schools, especially from a football aspect and who the coaches are and all of that.”

The rising-senior’s parents and one of his sisters accompanied him to Oxford, where the Rebels figure to fight to stay in the race for Ramil’s commitment through the majority of the year.

