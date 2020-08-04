The Grove Report
Tennessee Guard Grant Slatten Commits to Ole Miss Basketball

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss basketball landed their second guard for the 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday night, as 6-foot-5 shooting guard Grant Slatten of Sparta, Tenn. committed to play for the Rebels and head coach Kermit Davis.

Slatten, a three-star ranked guard by Rivals, also held offers from New Mexico, South Florida and Tennessee Tech and was starting to garner other major Power 5 interest, including Florida State and Vanderbilt.

The rising prospect instead chose to commit to the first big-name program to show him love. 

Named All-State in 2019, Slatten averaged 26.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals while helping lead White County High School to a 20-9 record on the season.  

According to his Twitter account, Davis and Co. did not actually offer Slatten until July 30. It took him only days to decide that Oxford and the Rebels were the right fit, committing within a week of his offer. 

For now, there's not a ton of movement on the basketball recruiting front for Ole Miss, but the names they do have seem imposing. Slatten is only the second commit for the class, but he joins Daeshun Ruffin, an impressive four-star point guard prospect out of Jackson, Miss. 

Ole Miss is currently scheduled to tip off its season against New Orleans on Nov. 10 from The Pavilion. Of course, all of this is fluid among the COVID-19 pandemic.

July Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After a Big Friday?

Meet the SEC's Most Versatile Backfield Players

