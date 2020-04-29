Three-star Athlete Chandler Pittman Decommits From Ole Miss

The 2021 Ole Miss football list of commits is down to three.

In-state athlete Chandler Pittman has re-opened his recruitment, announcing Wednesday morning on Twitter that he has decommitted from the Rebels.

The Magee, Miss. native was the first to commit to Ole Miss from the class of 2021, doing so back in October of 2019 when Matt Luke was still the Rebel head coach.

Pittman did visit Oxford in prior months before COVID-19 shut down on-campus recruiting, however he recently has been tweeting quite a bit about Florida State, even doing an interview with Tomahawk Nation just days ago. He received an offer from the 'Noles in February.

247Sports rates Pittman as a 3-star athlete, the No. 18 overall player in the state of Mississippi. In the 2019 season, he threw for 3,012 yards and rushed for 1,354 more for a total of 45 touchdowns at Magee High School. He also played some defensive back.

With Pittman's decommitment, the Rebel class of 2021 currently sits at just three players. A pair of four-star, out-of-state receivers that recently committed to Ole Miss – Bralon Brown and Adonai Mitchell – lead the charge, followed by three-star athlete MJ Daniels of Lucedale, Miss.