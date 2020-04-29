The Grove Report
Three-star Athlete Chandler Pittman Decommits From Ole Miss

Nate Gabler

The 2021 Ole Miss football list of commits is down to three.

In-state athlete Chandler Pittman has re-opened his recruitment, announcing Wednesday morning on Twitter that he has decommitted from the Rebels.

The Magee, Miss. native was the first to commit to Ole Miss from the class of 2021, doing so back in October of 2019 when Matt Luke was still the Rebel head coach. 

Pittman did visit Oxford in prior months before COVID-19 shut down on-campus recruiting, however he recently has been tweeting quite a bit about Florida State, even doing an interview with Tomahawk Nation just days ago. He received an offer from the 'Noles in February. 

247Sports rates Pittman as a 3-star athlete, the No. 18 overall player in the state of Mississippi. In the 2019 season, he threw for 3,012 yards and rushed for 1,354 more for a total of 45 touchdowns at Magee High School. He also played some defensive back. 

With Pittman's decommitment, the Rebel class of 2021 currently sits at just three players. A pair of four-star, out-of-state receivers that recently committed to Ole Miss – Bralon Brown and Adonai Mitchell – lead the charge, followed by three-star athlete MJ Daniels of Lucedale, Miss. 

Recruiting

Ole Miss Softball's Next Steps Are in the Hands of Jamie Trachsel

New Ole Miss softball coach Jamie Trachsel plans to take the program over the hurdle. Keith Carter plans on investing more heavily into the softball program itself.

Nate Gabler

What Does NCAA Support of NIL Compensation Mean for Ole Miss?

The NCAA Board of Governors issued support on Wednesday morning for a bill that would allow student-athletes to receive third-party compensation. What does that mean for the future of Ole Miss Athletics?

Nate Gabler

Podcast Appearance: The College Football Season Shouldn't Be Played in the Spring

I hopped on Podcast Rebellion this afternoon to talk College Football without fans, when Ole Miss will bring athletes back, the new Rebel softball coach, stupidity of playing the football season in the spring and, of course, Jay Cutler.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Making Plans to Re-open Campus to Athletes

The COVID-19 outbreak sent student-athletes home, some in the middle of their season. But Ole Miss and the SEC have a date in mind of when they're trying to get athletes back on campus.

Nate Gabler

A Look Back: The 10 Best NFL Drafts in Ole Miss History

A final look at draft season concludes with the top-10 drafts of all time for Ole Miss Football.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Has an NFL Problem: It Goes Both Ways

The perception of the Ole Miss football program around the NFL, around the NFL scouting community and among NFL media draft evaluators is very different than the perception of the Ole Miss football program in Oxford.

Nate Gabler

Devontae Shuler Annouces Official Return to Ole Miss for Senior Year

Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler will be in a Rebel uniform again when this upcoming season starts. Here's what he said on why he's coming back.

Nate Gabler

How Some in Football are Helping Battle Coronavirus

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif played months ago in the Super Bowl – now he's on the COVID-19 front line. Former Ole Miss tackle Laremy Tunsil is the highest played offensive lineman in football – some of that money is going back to COVID-19 relief. How these two and others are helping the fight.

Nate Gabler

Top Ole Miss Players to Watch for in the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft came and went without a single Ole Miss Rebel drafted. It's incredibly unlikely for that to happen two years in a row. Here's some of the guys that could see their name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Nate Gabler

Austrian Robinson Becomes Latest Rebel to Sign NFL contract

Former Ole Miss defensive lineman Austrian Robinson became the sixth Rebel to sign an NFL free agency deal on Sunday, joining Myles Hartsfield as the newest members of the Carolina Panthers.

Nate Gabler