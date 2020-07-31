The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Three-star Defensive End Jibran Hawkins Commits to Ole Miss

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss just landed their first defensive lineman of the 2021 recruiting class. 

Defensive end Jibran (JJ) Hawkins, a three-star recruit out of Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. committed to Ole Miss on Friday afternoon through a Youtube video. Hawkins chose Ole Miss over offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Memphis and others.

At 6-foot-3 and 245-pounds, Hawkins becomes the eighth commitment of the 2021 recruiting class for Ole Miss and the seventh position player. He's the first commitment among defensive front-seven players.

As a junior in 2019, Hawkins recorded had 30 tackles (19 unassisted), two sacks, one forced fumble and recovered another fumble. He also rushed 19 times for 109 yards and five touchdowns as a short-yardage bulldozer. 

Hawkins, while flying under the radar in a summer that doesn't allow much exposure, brings a physical and big presence to the Ole Miss class that has been sorely lacking in that department. 

Additionally, Friday may just end up being a big day for Ole Miss altogether. Four-star athlete Dink Jackson is expected to announce his decision at 4 p.m. CT, one in which Ole Miss seems to be in the driver's seat. 

More From The Grove Report:

Who Would Ole Miss Add in a Ten Game SEC Schedule?

Tate Reeves: No College Football With 100-percent Fan Capacity

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Rebel Player and Administrator Reed Davis Passes Away at 78

Curtis Reed Davis, 78, a three-year letterwinner and former athletics administrator for Ole Miss, passed away Tuesday at his home in Oxford.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Breakout Players and Bubble vs. Non-Bubble Sports Returns

This week in our fourth episode, Joel and Nate discuss Ole Miss and Mississippi State breakout players, a potential 10 game schedule for the SEC and more specific updates from Starkville and Oxford.

Nate Gabler

BREAKING: SEC Presidents Approve 10-Game, Conference-Only Slate, Set Dates for Kickoff

The SEC is playing football. And they're only going to be playing within their realm.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss in Top-4 For SI All-American Candidate Justin Walley

One of the best players in Mississippi might be headed to Ole Miss. Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate and three-star cornerback Justin Walley announced his top-4 school candidates on Thursday afternoon.

Nate Gabler

SEC closing in on 10-game conference schedule

Nate Gabler

by

dclayton2

NCAA to Allow Players to Wear Patch on Uniforms to Support Social Justice Causes

Effective immediately, the NCAA will be allowing student-athletes in all sports to wear patches on their uniforms "for commemorative and memorial purposes, as well as to support social justice issues."

Nate Gabler

Who Would Ole Miss Add in a Ten Game SEC Schedule?

According to a report by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the Southeastern Conference is moving towards the idea of an SEC-only, 10-game schedule. So who would the Rebels add in this 10-game conference scenario?

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football SP+ History Paints a Tragically Beautiful Image of Life as an Ole Miss Fan

ESPN's Bill Connelly, founder of the S&P+ (now SP+) data analysis of college football, released some Ole Miss football charts that were both shocking and predictable, both beautiful and hideous and honestly maybe the closest thing to an all-encompassing embodiment of what it's like to be an Ole Miss fan.

Nate Gabler

Tate Reeves: No College Football With 100-percent Fan Capacity. What Will be Allowed?

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs were very blunt on Monday talking to media – college football will not be happening with many fans in the stands. At least not in this state.

Nate Gabler

SEC Roundtable: Predicting the Conference's Breakout Players

Sports Illustrated's reporters from around the Southeastern Conference teamed up to throw out some names that you probably haven't heard of but need to. Meet the SEC's breakout players.

Nate Gabler