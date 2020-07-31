Three-star Defensive End Jibran Hawkins Commits to Ole Miss

Ole Miss just landed their first defensive lineman of the 2021 recruiting class.

Defensive end Jibran (JJ) Hawkins, a three-star recruit out of Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. committed to Ole Miss on Friday afternoon through a Youtube video. Hawkins chose Ole Miss over offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Memphis and others.

At 6-foot-3 and 245-pounds, Hawkins becomes the eighth commitment of the 2021 recruiting class for Ole Miss and the seventh position player. He's the first commitment among defensive front-seven players.

As a junior in 2019, Hawkins recorded had 30 tackles (19 unassisted), two sacks, one forced fumble and recovered another fumble. He also rushed 19 times for 109 yards and five touchdowns as a short-yardage bulldozer.

Hawkins, while flying under the radar in a summer that doesn't allow much exposure, brings a physical and big presence to the Ole Miss class that has been sorely lacking in that department.

Additionally, Friday may just end up being a big day for Ole Miss altogether. Four-star athlete Dink Jackson is expected to announce his decision at 4 p.m. CT, one in which Ole Miss seems to be in the driver's seat.

