Three-star RB Kenji Christian Includes Ole Miss in Top-7

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss is very much in the running for Kenji Christian, a three-star running back prospect out of Alabama.

Christian, the nation's No. 36 running back according to 247Sports, named Ole Miss among his top-7 schools on Wednesday, with the Rebels appearing alongside Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, West Virginia, FAU and Kansas.

A rising senior at Pinson Valley High School in Pinson, Ala., Christian has an impressive size/speed combination for a high schooler. He stands at 6-foot-2, a bit tall for a running back, and 200-pounds. At The Opening Regional in 2019, he recorded a 4.58-second 40-yard dash. 

Last season as a junior, Christian rushed for 375 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games while splitting time in the backfield. 

The Ole Miss recruiting class has just six current commits and, to this point, none at running back. They're also targeting a handful of other running backs, including Joshua McCray and Joseph McKay, also from the state of Alabama. 

