Top QB Jaden Rashada Talks Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin: 'Who Wouldn't Want to Play for Him?'

DALLAS -- The talk of the Battle 7v7 Dallas event over the weekend was Jaden Rashada. The California quarterback linked up with the Miami Immortals 7v7 team and pushed to the semifinals in a near 60-team field.

In speaking to Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr., he mentioned several programs in the running for his services. That list includes Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin, perhaps among those at the top of the group at this time.

"Coach Kiffin, coach (Charlie) Weis, coach JDB (John David Baker) have all been good to me," Rashada said. "I'll get back up there sometime this spring. I'm pretty cool with their staff and I've visited there twice so I already know what's down there. I'll probably go down there and see what changes coach Weis has made. And obviously coach Kiffin is an offensive mastermind.

"Who wouldn't want to play for him?"

The Rebels initially offered Rashada back in May of 2021 and were steady on his trail since, led by Kiffin and then offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. As Rashada noted in his potential return to Oxford, there is curiosity with Weis and his impact on the offense moving forward.

The only visit Rashada currently has set is for Oregon during their spring game weekend on April 23, though trips to Miami and Oxford appear to be on the docket some time soon as well.

With 30 scholarship offers to his name, the Pittsburg (Calif.) High School star has no list of top programs or even a timeline for a verbal commitment at this time. Ole Miss has long prioritized him, even with legacy prospect Arch Manning among the elite quarterbacks yet to make a college decision.

"I can't rush a commitment," he said. "I'm thinking anywhere from tomorrow to signing day, I really don't know. I'd like to know where I'm going before the season starts, but if not I'll take it to signing day.

As a junior, Rashada threw for more than 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns versus five interceptions for PHS. He also plays baseball at the varsity level but appears set to consider shifting his focus solely to football moving forward.

"I'm taking my time with it," he said. "I'm just seeing where I'm a priority to, where the best situation for me and my family is for me to try to change people lives...to win a natty, to win a Heisman."

