Defensive End Demarcus Smith Re-commits to Ole Miss over Mississippi State

Nate Gabler

That's four commitments in four days... including two rare re-commitments.

Demarcus Smith, a three-star rated defensive end out of Birmingham, re-committed to Ole Miss on Monday morning, choosing the Rebels over Mississippi State. 

Standing 6-foot-4 and 262 pounds, the Alabama pass rusher has found his home in Oxford, again. Smith, who committed to Ole Miss back in August, decommitted in early October amid a strong push from Mississippi State. When it came down tot the wire, he re-pledged to the Rebels. 

He also received offers from South Carolina, Tennessee, Nebraska and others. Smith is rated as a three-star by both 247Sports and Rivals but was not an SI All-American candidate. 

As a junior in 2019, Smith recorded a monster 11 sack season, adding 18 tackles for loss and forcing four fumbles along the way, bursting him onto the recruiting scene. 

Smith becomes the fourth Rebel commitment in as many days, as Lane Kiffin and Co. are making a strong push as the clock is ticking towards national signing day in just over one week. With Smith, Ole Miss now has 16 committed players for the Class of 2021. The defense has now picked up four pledges along the defensive line. 

