Oregon State Men's Golf Season Ends With Seventh Place Finish at Corvallis Regional

Entering the final day of competition at the Corvallis Regional, the Oregon State Men's Golf team was in solid position to qualify for Nationals. The Beavers sat in third place before Wednesday's rounds started, but a rough day three proved costly, dropping Oregon State to seventh overall, outside of the low five qualification cut off.

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The Beavers first day of the tournament started strong, Oregon State finished with a -8, good enough for fourth overall. Day two also went well, with the team shooting a -5 overall to move into third place, with a -14 team score.

Unfortunately, they couldn't maintain that pace into the third day. Only Nguyn Anh Minh managed to shoot under par, and even then only a -1, while the rest of the team shot over par. That left the team with a +7 score for day 3, and a -6 score for the whole tournament.

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That was enough to knock them out of the top five. First place went to Oklahoma, who posted a dominant -34 overall score, buoyed by a -19 score on day 2. Second went to UCLA, with a -14, and third went to the regional's top seed, Arkansas, who finished with a -11, and fourth place to went to Purdue, with a -10.

Fifth place finished with a tie between San Diego and Liberty, each with a -9. The two teams then went to a playoff, with the Toreros prevailing to claim the final ticket to nationals. The lone qualification spot for the best golfer not on one of the top five teams went to Liberty's Michael Lugiano, who led the field with a twelve under par.

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Oregon State's best individual finish came from Nguyen Anh Minh, who finished tied for eighteenth with a three under par. Antoine Jasmin, Stanley Lin and Colin Hodgkinson all tied for 26th with even scores. Rylan Johnson finished back in 73rd with a plus fifteen. Lin also contributed one of the most exciting tournament moments for the Beavers, landing the team's only eagle, on the fifth hole in the second round.

While the Men's team is done for the year, the Oregon State Women are still golfing, having qualified for Nationals after finishing third at the Stanford Regional. The National Championships get started on Friday, May 22nd, and run through Wednesday, May 27th.