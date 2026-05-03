Beavers Back in Form in 5-2 Win Over Cal State Northridge

After a series opening loss Friday night and a tense, extra innings win Saturday afternoon, the Beavers looked back in form Sunday afternoon, beating Cal State Northridge 5-2 to pick up a series win and move to 36-11 this season.

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Oregon State's bats got hot early on, with Easton Talt opening the bottom of the first with a double. Talt scored a couple of at bats letter when a Bryce Hubbard single gave him just enough time to get home, giving the Beavers a 1-0 lead after one.

In the bottom of the second Oregon State's hitters really came alive. Ethan Porter started the inning with a solo home run, and then a pair of singles from Adam Haight and Josh Proctor put runners on the corners with no outs for the Beavers. A Jacob Galloway single scored Haight, and Tyler Inge grounder gave Proctor enough time to reach home, giving Oregon State a 4-0 lead after two.

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Cal State Northridge got a run back in the top of the fourth. After two quick outs, Vaughn Coleman hit a shallow pop up to right field. Adam Haight ran for it, but couldn't make the diving catch, giving Coleman a triple. Trent Abel followed that with a single, scoring Coleman to put the Matadors on the scoreboard.

The Beavers manufactured a run in the bottom of the fifth. Tyler Inge led off with a double, then a bunt from Easton Talt moved him to third base. A sacrifice grounder from Bryce Hubbard brought Inge home, giving the Beavers their four run lead back.

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Oregon State made a pitching change at the top of the sixth, ending Trey Morris's day. Morris pitched for 5.0 innings, during which he allowed four hits and one run, while walking two and striking out three batters. Morris may have made a solid enough argument to be the day three starter going forward after Dax Whitney's injury. He picked up the win, giving him a 4-0 record so far this season.

The Beaver bullpen held stable for a few innings. AJ Hutcheson pitched for the sixth and seventh innings, and while he allowed two hits after coming in in the sixth, he quickly settled in, allowing no more hits while striking out two batters. Calvin Gregory came in to get one out in the top of the eighth, off of his first pitch, and was then replace by Zach Kmatz.

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Kmatz got into some trouble. He allowed a double to Vaughn Coleman to start off his time on the mound, and then a single to Trent Abel to give the Matadors their second run of the game. Kmatz struck out his next batter, but a wild pitch allowed Abel to reach second, and Kmatz then hit Cameron Calvillo with a pitch to put two runners on and the tying run at the plate.

After a mound visit, Kmatz managed to strike out Xavier Rios, ending the inning and preserving a 5-2 Beaver lead. Albert Roblez came in to seal the victory. He worked a quick three outs to pick up his 14th save of the season and give the Beavers the win.

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This was the last game in a fairly long homestand for Oregon State. The Beavers will be on the road for the first time since April 7th on Tuesday, traveling up to Portland to take on the Pilots. Next weekend, they'll be headed to southern California for a series agaisnt Long Beach State.