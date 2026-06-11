Dax Whitney and Albert Roblez Earn All Region Honors

The postseason accolades continue to roll in for the Oregon State pitching team, with Dax Whitney and Albert Roblez earning honors from multiple organizations today. Perfect Game and the National College Baseball Writers Association both placed both players on their All American teams, while the American Baseball Coaches Association placed both players on their All-West teams.

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Roblez made the first team from all three organizations after a season when he was one of the most effective closers in the nation. He finished his senior season with 14 saves, a 2-1 record, 53 strikeouts and a .173 batting average against.

Whitney's honors were a bit more split, with Perfect Game naming him to their first team but the CBWA and ABCA both placing him their second teams, Whitney spent much of the season as one of the top starting pitchers in the country, and emerged as a potential first overall pick in the 2027 MLB Draft, but an elbow injury in April ended his season early.

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Before that, he he was phenomenal. After eleven starts he finished with a 6-1 record, a 2.0 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP and a .185 batting average against before his season ended, he had just crested 100 total strkeouts, finishing the year with 104. That includes an incredible 17 strikeout game against Baylor.

While it's possible Whitney returns in 2027, it's likely his time as a Beaver is done. Even if he fully recovers from UCL surgery in time to play in the spring, it's likely he'll spend his time fully getting prepared for next year's MLB Draft, where he's still expected to be a top pick.

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With Roblez and Whitney likely both finished with their time as Beavers, Oregon State is going to have to invest heavily in rebuilding their rotation. There's a good chance starters Eric Segura and Ethan Kleinschmit are potentially going to depart following this year's MLB Draft, and relievers Max Fraser and Calvin Gregory have decided to transfer out.

There's still some promising players to build around, particularly freshman starter Trey Morris, who just made the NCBWA's Freshmen All American Team. Connor Mendez could also potentially step up as a full time starter, and incoming freshman Grady Saunders could make an immediate impact.

Whatever ends up happening, the Beavers have a year to figure it out.