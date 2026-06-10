Oregon State Pitcher Trey Morris Named Freshman All-American

A little over a week removed from a herculean 117 pitch effort in the Eugene Regional, Oregon State freshman starting pitcher Trey Morris has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-American Team.

Morris hit the ground running in Corvallis, making an early impression on skipper Mitch Canham and pitching coach Rich Dorman, who bestowed him a rare honor for a true freshman: beginning Monday February 16th against the Michigan Wolverines, Morris started select weekday games for the orange & black. Against Oregon on March 3rd, he earned his first career win.

Over the course of the season, Morris went 7-0, while also throwing 59 innings, striking out 67 hitters, and allowing a mere 1.98 earned run average. In his much hyped season-finale against Washington State, the freshman struck out 9 batters across 6 and 2/3 innings, fending off a Cougars' comeback and keeping the Beavers bullpen fresh for another elimination game later that night.

Before arriving on campus, the Fresno-area native (Easton, CA) grew up in a baseball family, following in the footsteps of his brother Derek, who played at NAIA level Westcliff University. At Fresno's Washington Union High School, Morris filled his trophy case, racking all-league team honors, all-state team honors. and his league MVP award. As a senior, he managed an unbelievable 0.29 earned run average across 14 games, while allowing only 28 hits through 71 and 2/3 innings pitched. He also brought the lumber: as a batter, Morris hit .338 with 8 doubles and 8 home runs. Following his stellar season, the Fresno Bee named him their High School Player of the Year.

Heading into next season, the Beavers' youngest starting pitcher is poised for an expanded role, with ace Dax Whitney expected to miss the year rehabbing a UCL injury, and starters Ethan Kleinschmit & Eric Segura both draft-eligible. Without them, Oregon State could lean heavily on their 6'2" lefty flamethrower from Fresno.