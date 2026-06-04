Oregon State Baseball Loses Pair of Relievers to Transfer Portal

The transfer portal has taken its first bites of the Oregon State Baseball roster, with pitchers Max Fraser and Calvin Gregory announcing their departures from the program. With the Beavers losing a few other bullpen arms to graduation, relief pitching is going to be an issue that needs addressing in the off season.

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Gregory, a freshman, appeared in four games for the Beavers, pitching for 2.2 total innings. He allowed only one hit, one run and one walk in his time on the mound, all against Washington in late March, and finished the season with a 3.37 ERA. He struck out three batters in 2026, two against the Huskies and one against Southern Miss.

Fraser did not see any time on the mound during the 2026 season. After transferring from Washington he appeared in four games for the Beavers in 2025, including two starts. After finishing the year with a 5.40 ERA, he didn't see any action in 2026, and seems to be looking for a fresh start.

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Combined with other departures, Oregon State's pitching has been left in a precarious position. Dax Whitney has likely played his final game as a Beaver; even if he recovers from Tommy John surgery sometime during the 2027 season he'll likely be looking ahead to the MLB Draft, where he's still expected to be a top pick.

Fellow starter Ethan Kleinschmit is probably a casualty of this year's MLB Draft, where he's a top 100 prospect. Relievers Tanner Douglas, AJ Hutcheson, Albert Roblez and Isaac Yeager are all seniors, so barring some way to find some extra eligibility they will all be gone next season.

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Fraser, Gregory, Kleinschmit and Douglas all have one other thing in common, they all throw left handed. With those departures, Trey Morris is the only left handed pitcher left on the roster, and he'll likely be competing for a full time starting job next season. Oregon State is going to need in some fresh left handed arms for its bullpen.

There will be a pair in their incoming recruiting class; Neal Burtis from Maple Valley, Washington and August Ware from Hillsboro, Oregon. Both players are rated as some of the top pitchers in their respective states by Baseball Northwest, so they could potentially find a role on the team early, but it still seems likely left handed relief is a position the Beaverse will target through the portal.