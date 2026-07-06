3 Beavers Get the Nod For 2026 MLB All-Star Game

The Latest Beaver All-Stars

Drew Rasmussen - SP, Tampa Bay Rays

The ace of the Tampa Bay Rays has been named to his second consecutive all-star game. Though he had a rough outing on the Fourth of July against Houston, this in no way overshadows all that Rasmussen has accomplished this season. Rasmussen has had three starting outings so far in 2026 where he's gone seven innings and given up zero runs. His career ERA is under three in over 550 innings pitched, and has clearly solidified himself as one of the most successful MLB pitchers who played for Oregon State.

Adley Rutschman - Catcher/DH, Baltimore Orioles

The Sherwood, OR native and former national champion has been named to his third mid-summer classic. After a bit of a rough season in 2025, Adley is bouncing back, with eight home runs and 45 RBIs so far, the latter of which has already surpassed what he had in total all of last year. He's had quite a few multi-hit games so far in 2026, including a phenomenal 4-4 performance last month against Toronto.

Travis Bazzana - INF, Cleveland Guardians

The number one overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft, the Australian has certainly lived up to the hype thus far. Since being called up to the Bigs back in late April, Bazzana has posted 15 multi-hit games, and has been a pest at the plate with a .336 OBP and 29 walks drawn. The Cleveland Guardians' lead-off hitter was selected to the MLB all-star game yesterday, just months after being called up.

Steven Kwan Setting Himself Up For A Strong Second Half

An all-star in 2025, Kwan hasn't quite hit for the average people were expecting so far this season. However, the 2018 national champion has come on much stronger for Cleveland over the past few weeks. Kwan has now hit in 11 of the last 12 games, including a two-hit performance against the White Sox on June 24th. Extremely reliable in the field, he has been in the starting lineup all season for a Guardians team that is above .500.

The Minor Leaguers

Nelson Keljo - SP, Hill City Howlers (Single A)

Though his ERA is a bit elevated from a rough patch in June, Keljo has been a strikeout machine in his first season of professional baseball. Across 13 starts in Single A so far this season, Keljo has struck out 70 batters in 48.1 innings pitched. He had a good outing last week against Fayettville, not allowing any runs in 4.2 innings of work. Only 22 years of age, the big left-hander has a lot of upside as he continues to develop across his professional career.

Trent Sellers - RP, Somerset Patriots (Double A)

Oregon State's Friday night-starter back in 2023 has found success as a reliever since being moved to the bullpen last month with the Double A Somerset Patriots. In his last four outings, Sellers has allowed just one run over 7.2 innings pitched. He's shown very good command, with only three walks and 15 strikeouts over that span.