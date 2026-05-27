Eugene Regional Preview: Meet The Washington State Cougars

Only a short drive away from Corvallis in Eugene, Oregon, the Oregon State Beavers will begin their NCAA Tournament run against another club that has made a visit or two to PK Park over the years: the Washington State Cougars.

Oregon State and Washington State face off at Noon PT on Friday (May 29) on ESPNU. It's been a winding road for the Cougars back to this matchup, but it's a welcome sight for people who yearn for simpler times of the old Pac-12 configuration.

A Long Time Coming

Washington State find themselves in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010. After two underachieving seasons with head coach Nathan Choate at the helm, Choate and the Cougs seemed to find their footing playing in the Mountain West Conference...just as the Cougs are packing up to rejoin the Pac-12 for next season. Last week, WSU won three out of their four games at the Mountain West tournament in Arizona to secure the league's automatic bid, pushing their overall record to 30-26 for the year.

It's the first time that the Cougars have won 30 games since that 2010 campaign and the first time that they can claim a league title since 1995 (Pac-10 North).

Pitching Strength

Throughout his career, Choate has prided himself on his ability to coach and develop pitchers. This season, redshirt sophomore lefty Nick Lewis was named the Mountain West Conference Pitcher of the Year. He finished with a 9-2 record, 65 strikeouts, and an ERA of 3.07 across 91 innings.

As a unit, the Cougars allowed the second-lowest opponent batting average in the Mountain West this season at .290.

Hitters To Watch

WSU infielder Gavin Roy, the MWC Tournament MVP, leads the team with a .372 batting average. Ryan Skjonsby has also been a prominent offensive force with eight homers and 57 RBI. Cam Macleod has also shown flashes of brilliance, including a six-RBI performance against Fresno State on May 2.

A Mixed Series With OSU This Season

When the Beavers and Cougars meet on Friday, it will be the third game between the two sides in the 2026 season. The two earlier meetings, both in Pullman, were exceptionally different from one another.

On April 6, Oregon State obliterated the Cougars for an 18-0 victory. Eric Segura, AJ Hutcheson, and Tanner Douglas combined for a one-hitter on the mound, while the Beavers found their groove at the plate with a nine-run third inning.

The next day, Washington State picked up a 7-6 win. WSU picked up 12 hits to overcome three errors, while holding off three-run rally in the ninth by OSU to get the win.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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