Oregon State Announces "Double Play Weekend" at Goss Stadium

On July 1st, the Pac-12 Conference will welcome seven new member schools. Until that momentous day arrives, Oregon State's three-time national champion baseball team is still an independent.



Without a conference - and thus by definition, no conference tournament - Mitch Canham's Beavers are getting creative. During conference tournament weekend across the country, May 22nd and 23rd, the Beavers will host a Double Play Weekend at Goss Stadium.

The school announced the event in an official press release.



Last year, Oregon State hosted what was called Triple Play Weekend, a three day extravaganza where players scrimmaged for a few innings per day, fans watched, then got autographs, and wrapped the day by watching a baseball movie on the field. In a media scrum days after last year's fan gathering, Mitch Canham praised Beaver Nation for showing up:

"I liked what I saw from the scrimmages. I loved the engagement with our fans - and the movie night - and this autograph signing, and the home run derby."

On Friday night May 22nd, the Beavers' baseball team will start scrimmaging at 5:35 PM PST. Following the scrimmage, fans will be invited to stay and watch the classic baseball movie "Rookie of the Year".



On Saturday afternoon May 23rd, the Beavers will begin another scrimmage at 1:35 PM PST. Afterwards, Beaver Nation can step out onto Coleman Field, meet the 2026 team, and ask for autographs. Later, there will be a water gun fight.

Oregon State's last regular season game is scheduled for Saturday May 16th against the Air Force Academy. Then, the Beavers will rest up in preparation for a long postseason grind. Last year, the orange & black came back from the elimination bracket to win the Corvallis Regional. Then, Oregon State dueled Florida State in a back-and-forth Super Regional series, taking the decisive third game behind a flurry of home runs. That performance clinched Mitch Canham's first College World Series trip since taking over the clubhouse from mentors Pat Casey & Pat Bailey. In Omaha last June, the Beavers went 1-2.

Per-day tickets for the Double Play Weekend cost $12 for adults and $8 for youth ages 3-18, and can be purchased online at BeaverTickets.com or at the Goss Stadium ticket gate.