Oregon State Announces Start Times For Matchups With Michigan, Arizona, Stanford
Oregon State baseball will once again open the season in Surprise, Arizona in February of 2026.
This week, Beaver fans learned start times for OSU's early-season matchups against a trio of Power Conference opponents.
Oregon State will open the season on Friday, February 13 against the Michigan Wolverines. That game is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. Arizona time. OSU and Michigan are scheduled to play again that Monday, February 16 at 11 a.m. PT.
MORE: Dallas Baptist Officials Formally Accept Pac-12 Baseball Invitation in Statement
On Saturday, February 13, Oregon State will face a former Pac-12 Conference mate in the Arizona Wildcats. That contest is scheduled for a 1 p.m. PT start time.
On Sunday, February 15, the Pac-12 reunion will continue will a game between the Beavers and the Stanford Cardinal at 11 a.m. PT.
OSU has compiled a record of 61-11 in Surprise, making it a regular destination to play early-season games.
Tickets are available for purchase for those contests at SurpriseStadium.com
MORE: Oregon State Baseball Adds Transfer Commitments from Portland and Eastern Michigan
Mitch Canham's squad will follow up their time in Surprise with a weekend of games at the Round Clock Classic in Round Rock, Texas. There, they will play games against Southern Miss, Purdue, and Baylor.
Oregon State reached the Men's College World Series for the eighth time in program history in 2025. OSU finished the season with an overall record of 48-16-1. Canham was named the ABCA West Region Coach of the year for his team's accomplishments. Seven members of that CWS squad were selected in this summer's 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.
The Beavers kicked off their fall slate of exhibitions on Friday with a game against the Okotoks Dawgs at Goss Stadium.
The 2026 baseball season will be Oregon State's second playing an independent schedule. The Pac-12 will play a full schedule again with new membership in 2027.
