Oregon State Baseball: Recapping the Transfer Portal Departures
As has become tradition with the end of any Oregon State athletics season, a wave of departures has hit the Beavers. Several familiar names have entered the portal, and while they'll be offset by some interesting arrivals, it's going to be another rebuilding season in Corvallis. Here's who's leaving this summer.
Trent Caraway - So. Infielder
Probably the biggest name on the list. After Gavin Turley and Aiva Arquette Caraway was the Beavers' best hitter, mashing six home runs in the postseason and being named the most valuable player in the Corvallis Regional. The big question with Caraway will be the MLB. If he's picked highly enough, he may elect to sign and forgo transferring altogether.
Leo Cote - Fr. Infielder
Cote has yet to see any playing time with the Beavers. Shortly after the end of the season Cote entered the transferring portal, and will spend the next season as a Portland Pilot.
James DeCremer - R. Fr. Right-Handed Pitcher
The promising young pitcher picked up three wins in three start for Oregon State, including key starts against USC and Florida State in the postseason. He finished the year with a 5.34 ERA.
Cade Falsken - R. Fr. Infielder
Falsken never saw any action as a Beaver, spending his one season as a redshirt. He'll have full eligibility wherever he lands.
Kailand Halstead - Fr. Catcher
Halstead is another freshmen who had yet to make his Beaver debut. He will also have full eligibility wherever he goes.
Bryce Johnson - R Fr. Right-Handed Pitcher
After a redshirt season in 2024, Johnson saw a bit of time on the mound in 2025. He pitched for 1.2 innings over two games, where he allowed 7 hits and 6 earned runs.
Levi Jones - So. Outfielder
Jones has spent two years with the Beavers, appearing in 7 games as a freshman and 16 games as a sophomore. In his final season at Oregon State Jones finished with a .240 batting average and a .766 OPS. He has two years left of eligibility.
Dallas Macias - Jr. Outfielder
After an incredible 2024 where he was named an All Pac-12 Honorable Mention, Macias looked to be a big part of the Beavers future. Unfortunately, he never found his footing in 2025, struggling at the plate and finishing the year with a .159 batting average and a .548 OPS. He was one year of eligibility to try to get his momentum back.
Carson McEntire - R Fr. Outfielder
After redshirting in 2024, McEntire made his debut this season and showed some promise at the plate, hitting 10 home runs in 42 at bats. He finished the year with a .238 batting average and a .548 slugging percentage. He'll have three years remaining of eligibility wherever he ends up.
Matthew Morrell - So. Right-Handed Pitcher
Morrell seemed to be on pace to be the Beavers next shutdown closer before an injury in May ended his season. Before that he picked up 3 saves in 7 appearances, with a 1.04 ERA. He's reportedly signed with USC, and will have three years remaining of eligibility due to a medical redshirt.
Laif Palmer - So. Right-Handed Pitcher
Palmer was one of the Beavers most reliable bullpen arms, appearing in 18 games and throwing 31 total innings. He picked up 2 wins and 2 waves in 2025, while throwing a 2.05 ERA. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.
Tyce Peterson - Jr. Infielder
Peterson saw most action as the Beavers DH this season, with shin splints inhibiting his ability to play the field. He still managed a .288 batting average and a .469 slugging percentage, and was one of Oregon State's most reliable hitters in the postseason. Peterson is another former Beaver who may have to make a decision about turning pro after the MLB Draft.
Dawson Santana - So. Infielder
Santana saw 3 starts in his second Oregon State season, but was mostly used as a pinch runner and a defensive substitute. At the plate he was limited, finishing the year with a .200 batting average, picking up 3 hits and 3 walks on 15 at bats. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Martin Serrano - Fr. Catcher
Serrano saw a bit of action in his first college year, appearing in 3 games and going 1 for 3 at the plate. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.
Drew Talavs - So. Right-Handed Pitcher
In 2024 Talavs flashed some potential as a relief pitcher, but he struggled early in 2025 before an injury ended his season. He should have two years of eligibility remaining, but should be granted an injury extension.
Jabin Trosky - R. Jr Infielder
Trosky was one of the first Beavers to enter the portal. His 2025 ended early after an injury two games into the season. He also missed the 2023 season with an injury, but was a good contributor in 2024 when he managed to remain healthy. He'll have at least one year remaining of eligibility, but will likely be granted an extension due to his injury history.
If there's a narrative that emerges from this list, it's that the Beavers are losing younger players entering their sophomore or junior seasons that might not be able to compete for starting jobs. Transferring is going to be the best way for a lot of these players to get more time on the field. Oregon State still has a lot of talent in their starting lineup, but are going to need to add depth before 2026.
Some of the new arrivals should help. That's a smaller list that we'll cover tomorrow. Be sure to check back.