Oregon State Baseball's Slide Continues With Fourth Straight Loss to Ducks
Oregon finished off the season sweep of the Beavers this baseball season with an 8-4 victory that probably puts a dagger in the heart of the Beavers' chances at hosting a Super Regional. The loss drops Oregon State to 32-11 this season.
Oregon grabbed a lead in the top of the first with a solo home run from Jacob Walsh, but the Beavers tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a Gavin Turley homer. Oregon State then took the lead in the bottom of the second when a Trent Caraway single scored Jacob Krieg, and added another run when Dallas Macias scored on a wild pitch.
RELATED:
Oregon State Baseball Drop in National Polls Following 3 Losses at Ducks
The Ducks got a run back in the top of the third with a Ryan Cooney solo homer, but then gave that run right back in the bottom of the fourth when Oregon pitcher Ryan Featherston balked in a run. The Beavers held onto a 4-2 lead until the top of the sixth.
That was when Oregon State's pitching really began to struggle. Tanner Douglas beaned the first batter he faced. He then gave up a single to Drew Smith, and a ground out then put runners on second and third. After a walk to Maddox Molony loaded the bases with one out, Douglas's brief time on the mound ended.
RELATED:
No. 3 Oregon State Baseball Drops Third Straight Contest At Rival Oregon
Laif Palmer came to the mound for the Beavers, and a fielder's choice scored the first run of the inning for the Ducks. A Ryan Cooney single scored two more, giving Oregon a 5-4 lead before a foul out ended the inning.
The Ducks weren't done though, and added two more in the top of the seventh, thanks to a Jacob Walsh double and a Drew Smith single. After a quiet couple innings, they added one final run in the top of the ninth with a Walsh ground out.
RELATED:
Beavers Fall To Ducks In Worst Loss of Season
Over the same span of time, Oregon State's hitters ailed to produce, putting only two runners on the base paths, both on walks. With the Ducks up 8-4 headed into the bottom of the ninth, the Beavers finally found some life. They opened the frame with a single and a walk to put two runners on base without an out, but Aiva Arquette grounded into a double play that just about ended any chance of a Beaver comeback. An AJ Singer fielder's choice ended the game a couple batters later.
The Beavers will look to put this whole business behind them with a trip to Hawaii this weekend. The four game series against the Rainbow Warriors will start on Friday, May 2nd, with first pitch set for 9:35 PM PT.