Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Baseball Will Face Baylor, Auburn, Ohio State in Texas in 2025

Joe Londergan

Jun 9, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Oregon State Beavers catcher Easton Talt (6) runs to first base during the seventh inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Oregon State Beavers catcher Easton Talt (6) runs to first base during the seventh inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State Beavers baseball program will play three games at the home of MLB's Texas Rangers in the early part of this baseball season.

As part of the 2025 College Baseball Series benefiting Shriners Children's, Oregon State will play fixtures against Baylor, Auburn, and Ohio State over the weekend of February 28-March 2.

Friday, February 28 at 7 PM CT, 8 PM PT will mark the start of that series when the Beavers play Baylor. The Bears went 20-35 in 2024.

On Saturday, March 1, the Beavers and Auburn play at 6 PM CT, 7 PM PT. The Tigers were 34-23-1 last season. They hosted a regional in the NCAA Tournament, going 0-2 in that period.

The series wraps for the Beavers on March 2 against Ohio State at 11 AM CT, Noon PT. The Buckeyes went 31-25 in 2023, ending on a nine-game win streak.

Oregon State also announced earlier this summer their participation in the 2025 Karbach Round Rock Classic in Round Rock, Texas, scheduled for February 21-23, 2025.

schedule for the third weekend of the college baseball classic at Globe Life Field
GlobeLifeField.com

Other Reading Material from On SI

WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Talks Week Two At San Diego State

REPORT: Football Scheduling Agreement Between Mountain West & Pac-12 "Likely" Won't Renew For 2025

Pair of Sophomore Guards Will Have to Step Up for Oregon State in 2024-25

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Baseball