Oregon State Baseball Will Face Baylor, Auburn, Ohio State in Texas in 2025
The Oregon State Beavers baseball program will play three games at the home of MLB's Texas Rangers in the early part of this baseball season.
As part of the 2025 College Baseball Series benefiting Shriners Children's, Oregon State will play fixtures against Baylor, Auburn, and Ohio State over the weekend of February 28-March 2.
Friday, February 28 at 7 PM CT, 8 PM PT will mark the start of that series when the Beavers play Baylor. The Bears went 20-35 in 2024.
On Saturday, March 1, the Beavers and Auburn play at 6 PM CT, 7 PM PT. The Tigers were 34-23-1 last season. They hosted a regional in the NCAA Tournament, going 0-2 in that period.
The series wraps for the Beavers on March 2 against Ohio State at 11 AM CT, Noon PT. The Buckeyes went 31-25 in 2023, ending on a nine-game win streak.
Oregon State also announced earlier this summer their participation in the 2025 Karbach Round Rock Classic in Round Rock, Texas, scheduled for February 21-23, 2025.
