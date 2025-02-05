Oregon State Earns Multiple Preseason All-America Honors From Baseball America
Multiple members of the Oregon State Beavers baseball team were named preseason All-Americans by Baseball America this week.
Beavers' sophomore third baseman Trent Caraway was a first-team selection. Baseball America's Carlos Collazo praised the Beaver infielder's potential, stating "Caraway has loud physical tools, led by big-time pull power and arm strength, but he’ll need to make strides as a pure hitter to fully tap into that juice." Collazo also named Caraway as one of the top three infield arms in the nation.
The Dana Point, California native appeared in 18 games last season with 17 starts. He hit .339 with five doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI and a .431 on-base percentage in his first year in Corvallis. He had a fielding percentage of .780 with nine errors.
Beavs' junior shortstop Aiva Arquette, a transfer from the University of Washington, was named as a second-team selection. The former Husky was also named as the second-best defensive infielder in the nation by Collazo. He turned 28 double plays as a sophomore and was named to the All-Pac-12 Defensive Team.
Finally, junior outfielder Gavin Turley was tabbed as one of the top three outfield arms in nation. Turley was a third-team All-America selection last season by the American Baseball Coaches Association. He was credited with 80 putouts on 85 chances in 2024.
The Beavers are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on February 14 against the Xavier Musketeers in Surprise, Arizona.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
State of the Beavs: Beaver Baseball Preparations + The New Pac-12 Agenda
Veteran Coach Returns To Oregon State Football in Quality Control Role
State of the Beavs: National Signing Day + Hopes For March At Oregon State