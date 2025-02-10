Oregon State's Aiva Arquette and Gavin Turley Named To 2025 Gold Spikes Watch List
On Friday, Oregon State announced that infielder Aiva Arquette and outfielder Gavin Turley were named to the Golden Spikes Watch List. Oregon State is one of 11 schools to have multiple players earn their way onto the list.
Last year, Georgia's Charlie Condon won the Golden Spikes Award. He was selected with the third pick of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies.
Arquette, a transfer from Washington joined the Beavers after a season where he slashed .325/.384/.574/.959 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI. He recorded Washington's longest reached base (23) and hit (17) streaks in 2024. Prior to his collegiate career, he was selected in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by Arizona Diamondbacks, but decided to honor his commitment to Washington instead.
The Beavers infielder currently finds himself as MLB Pipeline's #7 draft prospect in baseball. "Scouts see the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Arquette as the best college player in the Pacific Northwest this year -- and one of the best college hitters in the country," said MLB Pipeline on the junior infielder.
This is the fourth preseason honor that Arquette is handed this offseason. He was also named an All-American by Perfect Game, the NCBWA and Baseball America.
Turley, a junior finished the 2024 season slashing .277/.412/.589/1.001 with 19 home runs and 74 RBI through 61 games played, the only player to start every game. He was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team, ABCA All-America Third Team, College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Third Team and Corvallis Regional All-Tournament Team.
MLB Pipeline has Turley rated as the 84th-best prospect going into the 2025 MLB Draft.
"In some ways, Turley is the same player he was post-high school, a veritable toolshed with some concerns about him using those tools consistently. He might have as much raw power as anyone in this Draft class, with some scouts hanging a 70 on it," said Pipeline in their player evaluation.
