Pro Beavs: Kwan Stays Hot, Rutschman Arrives in Boston

Steven Kwan has been carrying the torch for the slumping Guardians, while Drew Rasmussen continues his dominance for the surging Rays. Also, Wade Meckler continues to impress after another good week for the Angels. Finally, the Red Sox have activated catcher Adley Rutschman, who appears ready to return from left wrist inflammation. Rutschman got his first hit in a Red Sox uniform in a loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Matt Boyd - Chicago Cubs

Jul 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boyd picked up another W in a start against Kansas City, throwing 98 pitches and going seven full innings in a 10-2 Cubs victory. It wasn't his prettiest start of the season, as Boyd walked three and allowed five hits. He never found himself in any desperate situations, however, and other than a two-run bomb in the fifth, it was mostly smooth sailing for the 2013 Oregon State alum. The Cubs have now won six of their last seven, and are in the NL wild card drivers seat.

Wade Meckler - LA Angels

Aug 6, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Wade Meckler (53) scores during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meckler had two-hit games both on Thursday against the Orioles and on Sunday against the Marlins. In LA's 4-1 victory on Thursday, he went 2 for 5 and touched home twice for the Angels. While it's anything but a pleasant season for the LA Angels, Meckler is proving that he belongs at the big league level. While he may not hit for much power, his average is now over .300 on the season, and he has recorded a hit in seven of his last eight games.

Steven Kwan - Cleveland Guardians

Aug 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) , left, and third baseman José Ramírez (11) high five after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two-time All-Star is doing all he can for free-falling Cleveland right now, with his hitting streak now up to nine games. In a much-needed win against the White Sox a few days ago, Kwan had a huge performance, going 3 for 5 with a homer. He has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball since the midsummer classic, with his average jumping from .230 to .265. While it's been rough as of late for Cleveland, they are still only two games behind the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

Drew Rasmussen - Tampa Bay Rays

Aug 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A top ten starting pitcher in baseball, Rasmussen continues to carve through opposing lineups. On Friday in Seattle, he allowed just four total baserunners in a seven-inning gem, leading his team to a 2-1 victory. Rasmussen has not allowed a run of any sort in his last 20 innings on the hill, and he's walked just four hitters in that span. The Rays are six games ahead of the Yankees in the AL East.