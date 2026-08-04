Pro Beavs: Wade Meckler's Two-Run Homer Powers Angels Past Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers

It was a fantastic week for former Beaver pitchers in the MLB, with both the Cubs' Matt Boyd and the Rays' Drew Rasmussen throwing seven-inning shutouts. There was also plenty of noise made with the bats, as Wade Meckler and Trevor Larnach both launched solo homers in games over the weekend. Overall, there are a lot of highlights from this week's roundup of Beaver nation in the Bigs.

Wade Meckler - LA Angels

The former Oregon State walk-on has been having a great season at the MLB level. He was called up to the big leagues back in May, and is now hitting just below .300. On Sunday, the 26 year-old delivered what proved to be the decisive hit against the Brewers with a two-run bomb off of star pitcher Jacob Misiorowski in the second inning. The Angels went on to win that game 3-0.

Wade Meckler with a two-run homer off Jacob Misiorowski in the second and the Angels are up 2-0. Came on a 95-mph cutter. pic.twitter.com/PPRTmX5Oj0 — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) August 2, 2026

Matt Boyd - Chicago Cubs

After returning from injury in late June, 35 year-old left-hander Matt Boyd has been excellent as of late. Over his last two starts, Boyd has surrendered just one run in 14 innings pitched, and he was extremely unlucky that his team only went 1-1 in those two contests. Last week against the Cardinals, Boyd was extremely efficient, giving up only four hits and a couple of walks in seven innings where he kept St. Louis off the scoreboard. Boyd's ERA has dipped significantly over his last three outings, and he has once again solidified himself as a key part of the Cubs' rotation.

Steven Kwan - Cleveland Guardians

Kwan has been tearing it up since the All-Star break, and he just won't cool down. Though he did have a six-game hitting streak snapped last week, Kwan is batting above .500 over the past four games, and this included a three-hit performance in a loss to Arizona a few days ago. In a 6-1 win over the Reds earlier in the week, both Kwan and fellow Beaver Travis Bazzana turned in two-hit performances. Last week in their much-needed win against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Kwan reached base three times with a hit and two walks. Kwan's average has jumped about .25 points since the All-Star break.

Drew Rasmussen - Tampa Bay Rays

Following a couple of bad outings at the beginning of last month, Rasmussen has been lights out. Over his last three starts, the Tampa ace has allowed just two earned runs across 18 innings pitched. Over the span, he has struck out 19 batters and walked just two. On Saturday against the White Sox, the All-Star once again put the team on his back, throwing six scoreless innings in a game they won 1-0. The Rays have the best record of any team in the American League, and are 2.5 games up on the Yankees in the division.