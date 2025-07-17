3 Changes to Watch on Oregon State's Offense in 2025
With a new year, comes new feelings of hope and optimism. In that vein, we are beginning a 2025 football preview series that will look at changes on each side of the ball for Oregon State. This week, the focus is on 3 key changes to the Beavers' offense.
1. Expect Maalik Murphy's leadership to stand out
Last season, Oregon State quarterbacks combined for a pedestrian 60.0% completion percentage, quiet 201.4 yards per game, and more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (7). What’s more, much of that weak passing performance sprung forth via screens and bootlegs that made the offense more predictable. Frankly, the Beavers quarterbacks weren’t good enough.
In late December, the Beavers’ quarterback room got a massive upgrade with former Duke & Texas passer Maalik Murphy. The former four star from the Los Angeles suburbs set a Duke school record with 26 touchdown passes in 2024. Murphy, a redshirt junior, has started 14 games in 3 seasons between Texas and Duke. With his experience, and proven production, the Beavers should see a big boost under center.
2. Expect to see more multiple tight end personnel groups
One reason the Beavers’ passers slumped in 2024 was a lack of production from their tight ends. Recently-graduated Jermaine Terry III started all 12 games last season, but caught just 1 touchdown. Returning tight end Bryce Caufield totaled just 6 catches for 90 yards and a score.
In February, Oregon State took steps to improve that. Danny Langsdorf, Mike Riley’s offensive coordinator in Corvallis from 2005-2013, joined Trent Bray’s staff as Senior Quality Control Analyst. Then the Beavers added two transfers: 6’6” 250 pounder Riley Williams, and Jackson Bowers.
Offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson is expected to lean on Langsdorf like a student learning from a master, with particular emphasis on Langsdorf’s experience installing & calling passing concepts that feature multiple tight ends.
3. Expect Darrius Clemons to have a career year
Redshirt senior Trent Walker battled through injuries, and attention from opposing defenses, to put up just over 900 yards last Fall. Now, Walker has help.
Fully recovered from injuries that sidelined him for large stretches of last season, Darrius Clemons is ready to put up career numbers. The Westview (Beaverton, OR) alum's high school highlight reel drew oohs and ahhs nationwide, earning scholarship offers from blue chip programs like Michigan, Auburn, and others.
At the end of last season's injury shortened campaign, Clemons flashed his talent with a pair of touchdowns against top 25 ranked Washington State and Boise State. If he stays healthy, he’ll pick up where he left off.