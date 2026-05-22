3 Offseason Questions For Beavs in the NFL

NFL training camps begin in late July with the first regular season game of the season set for Wednesday, September 9. In the buildup to the new season, several former Oregon State players will have the chance to set the tone for new chapters of their pro careers.

Here are three questions on our mind regarding a few former Beavers at the next level.

Can Nahshon Wright Fit Seamlessly With the Jets?

Wright signed a one-year deal with the Jets in March after reaching the 2026 Pro Bowl as an alternate with Chicago. The 27-year-old played the best season of his professional career in 2025 with five interceptions, 11 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 80 tackles in the regular season.

The Jets' lack of turnover production last season was a major reason for their overall poor season. Wright proved he can be a creator in that regard last season, so it's really just a matter of if he's ready for an increased role and yet another change of scenery as he joins his third NFL club.

Is Anthony Gould's Colts Spot in Trouble?

In his first two years in the NFL, both with Indianapolis, Gould was minimally involved in the offense with a total of just three targets. Gould instead held his spot on the roster as a return specialist, averaging 10.1 yards per punt and 25.9 yards per kick return last season.

Gould is solid enough at what he does, but the Colts could look to someone younger and cheaper in hopes of getting similar results. Gould may need to show he's capable of being a bigger part of the offense in the new year, the way he did in his final season with the Beavers back in 2023.

Can The Rookies Make Their Respective Teams?

Anthony Hankerson and Skyler Thomas signed as undrafted free agents with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, respectively, this spring.

For Hankerson, cracking the roster for his hometown team could be exceptionally difficult. The Dolphins already have a strong starter in De'Von Achane, who made his first Pro Bowl at the end of last season. The room looks even more crowded when you go down Miami's current list of backs, which includes Jaylen Wright, former college stars Ollie Gordon II and Donovan Edwards, and another UDFA signing in Texas A&M's Le'Veon Moss.

Thomas' path to a roster spot is slightly more attainable, but still difficult. Chicago may see more initial value in using him on special teams than getting him in a regular defensive rotation, but he's got to start somewhere.