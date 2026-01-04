Former Texas Wide Receiver Transfer to Visit Pac-12 Program

After a couple quiet seasons on the Forty Acres, former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Aaron Butler decided to enter the transfer portal and look for a new program for 2026.

With so much young talent within Texas’ wide receiver room, Butler had a difficult time climbing the depth chart and getting on the field.

Now that the portal has officially opened, more has been revealed about where Butler might land when this window closes.

Butler to visit Pac-12 program

Nov 8, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Sam Houston Bearkats defensive back Emon Allen (7) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Zack Card (12) during the fourth quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

After redshirting in 2024, Butler logged just one reception for 17 yards in 2025. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal back on Dec. 9, roughly three weeks before it opened officially.

While he doesn’t have a lot to show in terms of college statistics, the Oregon State Beavers have taken an interest in his talents. He is set to visit the school this weekend, and he could add another trip to his schedule before making a final decision.

While Butler might be able to take on a more prominent role with the Beavers, the quality of Oregon State’s program is much different than that of Texas’.

What to know about Oregon State

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Zack Card (12) is tackled by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth (7) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

When the Pac-12 essentially collapsed in 2024, the Beavers and the Washington State Cougars were the only two programs that stayed in the conference. They finished with a subpar record of 2-10 in 2025, and over 20 of their players have entered the transfer portal.

While it might be difficult for them to find players willing to get on board with them for 2026, they will need to figure out a way to bring in new talent across several position groups.

One aspect working in their favor is that the Pac-12 has a plan in place to rebuild the conference for 2026. They’re taking on several Mountain West schools, including Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State. Gonzaga and Texas State will also be joining the conference, which means the Pac-12 will have nine members next season.

This rebuild era might make right now a good time for players like Butler to get on board with an original member of the conference. Oregon State might not knock it out of the park immediately as they look to rebuild, but they could show major improvement throughout the next couple of years.

For Butler, joining the Beavers in 2026 could mean an opportunity to finally find himself in a more prominent position as a receiver. He would join Oregon State with experience training with some of the nation’s most talented wide receivers, which could help give him a leg up in establishing himself.

Whether Oregon State becomes his final landing spot or not, it seems promising that Butler has at least started to identify options and take a closer look at what they have to offer.