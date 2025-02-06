Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football Wraps Up 2025 Signing Class

After earning signatures from Tristan T'ia and T'Andre Waverly, the Beavers' signing class is complete.

Matt Bagley

Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray looks toward the score board as the Ducks lead in the second half of the annual rivalry game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray looks toward the score board as the Ducks lead in the second half of the annual rivalry game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Thirteen months ago, Corvallis was mired in chaos.

Head coach Jonathan Smith left for Michigan State. Ditto for the Beavers heir-apparent at quarterback, Aidan Chiles. Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei transferred to Florida State. Starting running back Damien Martinez departed to Miami. Starting wideout Silas Bolden bolted to Texas.

At the same time, recruits and their families looked down at the Beavers. From their perspective, how could Oregon State - without a conference or a long term broadcasting agreement, and ravaged by uncertainty in the coaching staff and in the locker room - help me reach the pros?

Yesterday, on National Signing Day, the Beavers put that difficult chapter behind them. In a press release, the university announced their completed 2025 signing class, consisting of twenty student-athletes who have signed their national letters of intent - several of whom have already enrolled for spring practices.

Here is the announced 2025 football signing class:

QB Tristan T'ia - 4 stars, California

RB Kourdey Glass - 3 stars, California

RB Skyler Jackson - 3 stars, Nevada

WR Elijah Washington - 3 stars, California

TE Cody Siegner - 3 stars, Oregon

TE T'Andre Waverly - 3 stars, Washington

OL Noah Thomas - 3 stars, Washington

OL Jake Normoyle - 3 stars, Oregon

OL Maddox Conway - 3 stars, Texas

DL Niklas Fisher - 3 stars, Texas

DL Jesse Myers - 3 stars, California

LB Bleu Dantzler - 3 stars, Arizona

LB Jeremiah Ioane - 3 stars, Nevada

LB Logan Knapp - 3 stars, California

DB Zephen Walker - 3 stars, Texas

DB Jalil Tucker - 3 stars, California

DB Blake Thompson - 3 stars, Texas

DB David Madison - 3 stars, Texas

DB Trey Glasper - 3 stars, Nevada

DB Sean Craig - 3 stars, Nevada

