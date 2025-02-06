Oregon State Football Wraps Up 2025 Signing Class
Thirteen months ago, Corvallis was mired in chaos.
Head coach Jonathan Smith left for Michigan State. Ditto for the Beavers heir-apparent at quarterback, Aidan Chiles. Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei transferred to Florida State. Starting running back Damien Martinez departed to Miami. Starting wideout Silas Bolden bolted to Texas.
At the same time, recruits and their families looked down at the Beavers. From their perspective, how could Oregon State - without a conference or a long term broadcasting agreement, and ravaged by uncertainty in the coaching staff and in the locker room - help me reach the pros?
Yesterday, on National Signing Day, the Beavers put that difficult chapter behind them. In a press release, the university announced their completed 2025 signing class, consisting of twenty student-athletes who have signed their national letters of intent - several of whom have already enrolled for spring practices.
Here is the announced 2025 football signing class:
QB Tristan T'ia - 4 stars, California
RB Kourdey Glass - 3 stars, California
RB Skyler Jackson - 3 stars, Nevada
WR Elijah Washington - 3 stars, California
TE Cody Siegner - 3 stars, Oregon
TE T'Andre Waverly - 3 stars, Washington
OL Noah Thomas - 3 stars, Washington
OL Jake Normoyle - 3 stars, Oregon
OL Maddox Conway - 3 stars, Texas
DL Niklas Fisher - 3 stars, Texas
DL Jesse Myers - 3 stars, California
LB Bleu Dantzler - 3 stars, Arizona
LB Jeremiah Ioane - 3 stars, Nevada
LB Logan Knapp - 3 stars, California
DB Zephen Walker - 3 stars, Texas
DB Jalil Tucker - 3 stars, California
DB Blake Thompson - 3 stars, Texas
DB David Madison - 3 stars, Texas
DB Trey Glasper - 3 stars, Nevada
DB Sean Craig - 3 stars, Nevada
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
RECRUITING: 4-Star QB Tristan T'ia Signs for Oregon State
Veteran Coach Returns To Oregon State Football in Quality Control Role
State of the Beavs: National Signing Day + Hopes For March At Oregon State