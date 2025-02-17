Oregon State Adds Adds Five to Football Staff
Trent Bray's staff is filling up.
Today, the university announced the addition of five new football coaches: Mark Criner, Mikey Jacobsen, Adam Klein, Nick Pickett, and Oregon State alum Trevon Bradford.
Mark Criner will serve as the Beavers' Defensive Quality Control coach. Criner spent the past four seasons as Southern Miss' outside linebackers coach, where his linebacking corps stacked highly among the nation's leaders in scoring defense, turnovers forced, sacks, and tackles for loss. He also brings Pacific Northwest experience - pivotal in recruiting - after stints at Idaho (2007-12) and Portland State (1993-99).
Mikey Jacobsen joins the Beavers as their Offensive Quality Control coach. He previously spent the past four seasons as a graduate assistant at UCLA, where he worked primarily with the Bruins' wide receivers.
Adam Klein is taking a leap of faith. After a standout playing career at Temple from 2018-22, Klein worked as a graduate assistant at his alma mater. This is his first college football experience outside Temple's confines, and he joins the Beavers as an offensive graduate assistant. It is believed that Klein will focus on the offensive line, as he played all five positions across the offensive line in college.
Nick Pickett returns to the Beaver State after playing for Mario Cristobal's Oregon Ducks from 2017-20. At Oregon, he played in 45 games at safety, and likely earned a strong reference from departing Oregon State defensive coordinator Keith Heyward, who recruited and coached Pickett in Eugene. Pickett will don the orange & black as a defensive graduate assistant.
Of all the new additions, the biggest might be Trevon Bradford. After starring in football and basketball at Oregon City HS, Bradford played wide receiver for the Beavers from 2016-21, with 29 starts across 52 games. His 1,904 receiving yards are 10th all time in Oregon State history, and his 151 catches are tied for 10th all time in Oregon State history. He slides over to Trent Bray's staff as an offensive graduate assistant, after spending the past two seasons in the recruiting office.