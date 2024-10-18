Oregon State Football: Keys To Victory vs UNLV
The Oregon State Beavers face a particularly difficult challenge this week as they host the 5-1 UNLV Rebels at Reser Stadium. On top of facing the top rushing defense in the Mountain West Conference this week, the Beavs have to contend with a Rebels offense that scores 45.3 points per game and rushes for 262 yards per game.
If Oregon State want to get that fifth win and win their homecoming game, here are a few things that Trent Bray's team will have to keep top of mind.
Contain Hajj-Malik Williams
UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams has three games under his belt as the Rebels starter after transferring from Campbell, where he had a long career with the FCS squad. In that span, he's thrown nine touchdowns with only one interception. He has also averaged 6.8 yards per carry this season. Fortunately for Oregon State, they haven't had to play many quarterbacks with significant running ability this season. They did allow a 54-yard run to Dillon Gabriel in the Oregon game, and with all due respect to Gabriel, he's not exactly a dual-threat quarterback.
The fact that Williams has that skillset presents a significant challenge...in addition to UNLV having one of the best wide receivers in the country in Ricky White and a stable of solid backs.
Ball Security
It wasn't one specific thing that led to Oregon State's loss to Nevada last week, but four interceptions didn't help matters. Oregon State's coaching staff indicated this week that throwing the ball could become a bigger part of the offensive game plan, depending on the opponent. However, they can't afford to make errant or careless throws against a UNLV defense tied for the national lead in interceptions with 13.
Execute Late
Fourth quarters haven't been particularly kind to the Beavers these last two weeks. Oregon State entered the fourth quarter of the Colorado State game with a lead, then quickly found themselves needing some heroics from McCoy to force overtime and get a win.
Then at Nevada, Oregon State once again entered the fourth with a lead, but ended up with five-point loss. The Beavs turned it over twice and allowed two long touchdown drives in that final quarter, sealing their fate. The Beavs actually haven't outscored an opponent in the fourth quarter since their Week Two shutout of San Diego State.
Under Barry Odom, UNLV are 13-0 in games where they entered the fourth quarter with a lead. There's likely to be even less room for error in the final frames for Oregon State this week.
