Week 8 - Oregon State vs. UNLV Football: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
Oregon State football stumbled last week in a road test at Nevada last week by a final score of 42-37. They'll face another team from the state of Nevada this week with UNLV making the trip to Reser. At 4-2, many of the goals that Oregon State started the season with are still attainable, but last week showed there's still plenty of room for growth with Trent Bray's team.
Here's everything you need to know about this Saturday's matchup between the Beavers and the Rebels.
UNLV Rebels (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West) @ Oregon State Beavers (4-2, Pac-12/Independent)
Date: Saturday, October 19
Time: 7:00 PM PT // 10:00 PM ET
Location: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon
TV: The CW
Radio: Oregon State Radio Affiliates
Betting Line: UNLV -6.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
With 50 starts in his career, starting guard Joshua Gray has tied the Oregon State program record. He'll break that record this week with his 51st. Gray moved from tackle to guard this offseason and the move appears to have paid off. The California native continues to be a major reason for the Beavs' success in the running game, which averages 256 rushing yards per game.
A Quick Look At UNLV
UNLV made quite a few headlines this year after starting quarterback Matthew Sluka left the team over an NIL dispute. However, former Campbell University quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams has played very well since having the starting role thrust upon him. He's built some instant chemistry with All-American receiver Ricky White, who has 37 catches for 526 yards and eight touchdowns to start the year.
Defensively, senior linebacker Jackson Woodard has been one of the better defenders outside the Power Four this season. The Mountain West Preseason Co-Defensive Player of the Year has four interceptions and a fumble recovery to start the season, a big reason why the Rebels are tied (James Madison) for the national lead in turnover margin at +12 to start the season.
Getting The Tight Ends Involved
Oregon State's rushing attack, even without Jam Griffin, continues to be their biggest asset. The Beavers have 21 rushing touchdowns to start the season, sixth in the nation. However, The Beavs' offense has successfully found ways to get tight ends heavily involved over the last two weeks, particularly senior Jermaine Terry II. In his last two games, Terry has eight catches for 136 yards, averaging 17 yards per reception.
