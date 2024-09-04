Oregon State Football: What San Diego State's Sean Lewis Said About OSU in Week 2
Ahead of his team's matchup with the Oregon State Beavers at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego State head football coach Sean Lewis met with the media this week.
In discussing the Beavers, Lewis noted the effectiveness of the Oregon State run game and the role that some of his former players from his time at Colorado therein. Here's everything Lewis had to say about the visiting Beavs.
On the OSU running game:
"They can control the line of scrimmage. They had two backs that went over 150 yards, one I'm really familiar with Anthony Hankerson. We obviously spent last year at Colorado together. they're starting center Van Wells was our starting center last year at Colorado. Their left tackle was our starting tackle at Colorado [Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan] last year, right. So they're big upfront."
"The head coach has been there, he knows the personnel and obviously has built it to his image with the turnover that they've had. But they're going to lean on the run game. They're going to possess the ball. They ran it 58 times. Conversely, because of that, they took the air out of the ball for an explosive offense in Idaho State that only had I believe it was like 60 or 61 snaps. So we got to do a good job killing the run and taking that advantage away from them, which is going to be a strong test and a strong challenge.
On the OSU defense:
"Defensively, they they do what they do and they do it really really well. They have an exotic third down package that stresses you with various pressures. They have two edge rushers that are dynamic. They can really go three deep at that position and they got some really good length and rangy athletes in the backend that do a good job in their coverages and the way that they mix and match their zone and man coverages...so more than capable obviously. Really really dangerous team and really really well coached and a disciplined unit."
On Gevani McCoy:
"He's a guy that can can do some good things when given the opportunity. He's very very efficient, is able to hit a big shot and, again because of what you got to do, the numbers you got to commit to the box it, creates some good clean pictures for him. But does a good job with his ball placement, he's super efficient. He's 90% right, like it's hard to beat that as you go forward with it. So, good player understands you know where the strength of their unit is and and how he fits into to how they attack it."
On the differences between the Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson:
"I mean they're both dynamic, right. They can both hurt you in a lot of different ways. They both have short area quickness. They both find dirty yards and really help them stay on schedule with everything that they're doing. So I mean that they're both unique in their own way but they both accompany each other well with how they utilize them and their skill sets."
