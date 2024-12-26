Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Linebacker Isaiah Chisom Will Transfer To UCLA

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers linebacker Isaiah Chisom (9) and defensive back Josiah Johnson (30) tackle Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) after a catch during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, Oregon State linebacker Isaiah Chisom announced this week that he intends to transfer to UCLA. Chisom is a native of Santa Clarita, California.

Chisom will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. In his first two with the Beavers, he made 89 tackles with nine for a loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup. Chisom was OSU's second-leading tackler this in 2024 with 75.

Chisom is the second Beaver to transfer to UCLA this cycle after cornerback Andre Jordan Jr. also committed to the Bruins.

The Oregon State defense has seen a suffling of players in recent weeks due to the transfer portal. The Beavers lost Chisom, Jordan, linebacker Melvin Jordan (Georgia Tech), and linebacker DJ Wesolak. However, OSU so far has also gained several defenders from the transfer portal, including USC linebacker Raesjon Davis, Nebraska defensive lineman Kai Wallin, and West Virginia defensive back TJ Crandall.

The transfer portal closes for the winter on December 28, though that is the cutoff for when athletes can enter the portal, not when athletes already in the portal can make a decision on a new school.

