Oregon State Linebacker Isaiah Chisom Will Transfer To UCLA
After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, Oregon State linebacker Isaiah Chisom announced this week that he intends to transfer to UCLA. Chisom is a native of Santa Clarita, California.
Chisom will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. In his first two with the Beavers, he made 89 tackles with nine for a loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup. Chisom was OSU's second-leading tackler this in 2024 with 75.
Chisom is the second Beaver to transfer to UCLA this cycle after cornerback Andre Jordan Jr. also committed to the Bruins.
The Oregon State defense has seen a suffling of players in recent weeks due to the transfer portal. The Beavers lost Chisom, Jordan, linebacker Melvin Jordan (Georgia Tech), and linebacker DJ Wesolak. However, OSU so far has also gained several defenders from the transfer portal, including USC linebacker Raesjon Davis, Nebraska defensive lineman Kai Wallin, and West Virginia defensive back TJ Crandall.
The transfer portal closes for the winter on December 28, though that is the cutoff for when athletes can enter the portal, not when athletes already in the portal can make a decision on a new school.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
State of the Beavs: A Good Start To Transfer Portal Season for Oregon State Football + MBB's Chances in the WCC
What Does Maalik Murphy Bring To The Table With Oregon State Football?
USC Linebacker Raesjon Davis Will Transfer To Oregon State For 2025