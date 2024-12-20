What Does Maalik Murphy Bring To The Table With Oregon State Football?
This week, Oregon State picked up a critical transfer portal piece with the addition of former Duke and Texas starting quarterback Maalik Murphy. Murphy looks like the frontrunner to be the Beavers' starter in 2025, given his experience and physical assets.
For more on what the California native can physically offer the Beavers' offense in 2025, we turned to Matt Giles, publisher of Duke Blue Devils On SI, to ask a few questions about what OSU fans can expect in the coming season. Giles was kind enough to answer a few questions for us, and his answers are below.
1. What do you think was Maalik Murphy's biggest strength this season at Duke?
In leading Duke to its first nine-win regular season since 2014, Murphy routinely overcame criticism about his decision-making, particularly regarding his hesitancy to use his legs. He did so by excelling at making momentum-changing throws down the sidelines and over the middle.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Californian, having to fill the shoes of beloved two-year Duke quarterback Riley Leonard, proved poised and clutch, connecting on a 36-yard walk-off strike to win at Wake Forest in his last play as a Blue Devil.
Despite the persistent naysayers, Murphy's 26 passing touchdowns set a single-season school record. And his 2,933 yards through the air finished eighth on the program's all-time season list, just 34 yards shy of Leonard's breakout 2022 campaign.
So, his biggest strengths are his big-time arm and fearless resilience as a winner in helping build on the recent Duke football surge. He made his fair share of mistakes. But more times than not, the durable leader bounced back with splashes of brilliance.
2. Something Oregon State struggled with last season was moving the ball vertically and generating explosive plays in the passing game. Can Murphy help in that department?
If Oregon State has receivers who can explode to get open, Murphy will deliver the explosive throws to find them.
Just ask Virginia Tech. On Duke's opening play in a late-November home win over the Hokies in Durham, he found Eli Pancol for his career-long 86-yard TD pass. On the Blue Devils' next possession a few minutes later, Murphy found Pancol again for a 77-yard score to give Duke a quick 14-0 lead.
3. Does Murphy remind you of any notable CFB quarterbacks past or present?
Maalik Murphy is by no means Josh Allen. However, in terms of the California natives' frames, strengths, and sophomore stats — Murphy's 2024 passing numbers resemble those of Allen in his first year as a starter at Wyoming in 2016 — the potential is there for Murphy to soar if he continues to work on his weaknesses.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
TRANSFER PORTAL: Oregon State Lands Former Duke & Texas QB Maalik Murphy
Oregon State Lands Transfer Portal Commitment From Arizona OL JT Hand
State of the Beavs: Can Wayne Tinkle Take Oregon State Back To The NCAA Tournament?