State of the Beavs: A Good Start To Transfer Portal Season for Oregon State Football + MBB's Chances in the WCC
Particularly with the commitment of quarterback Maalik Murphy, the Oregon State Beavers are doing the right things in the early days of this transfer portal window: minimizing losses and filling key holes. Wayne Tinkle's men's basketball squad is also maintaining a higher standard of play with 2025 only days away. Can the keep it up in WCC play.? Your host Matt Bagley is ready for a holiday fireside chat about all of it, plus a review of what we've seen so far in the College Football Playoff. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
