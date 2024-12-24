Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: A Good Start To Transfer Portal Season for Oregon State Football + MBB's Chances in the WCC

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray (center) walks on the sideline in front of quarterbacks Dom Montiel (center left) and Gabarri Johnson (5) during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Particularly with the commitment of quarterback Maalik Murphy, the Oregon State Beavers are doing the right things in the early days of this transfer portal window: minimizing losses and filling key holes. Wayne Tinkle's men's basketball squad is also maintaining a higher standard of play with 2025 only days away. Can the keep it up in WCC play.? Your host Matt Bagley is ready for a holiday fireside chat about all of it, plus a review of what we've seen so far in the College Football Playoff. Go Beavs.

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

