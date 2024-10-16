Oregon State's Joshua Gray Will Break A Program Record Saturday Against UNLV
This week, Oregon State offensive guard Joshua Gray will make his 51st career start in a Beaver uniform. With it, he will break Oregon State's program record for career starts.
The previous record of 50 was set by another Beavs' offensive lineman, Roy Schuening, in 2007. Gray tied that record this past weekend in OSU's loss at Nevada.
If Gray stays healthy and starts every game this regular season, that will put him at 56 for his OSU career.
Gray has been a consistent starter for the Beavers since the opener of the 2020 season. He was humble about his chance to break the program record Tuesday during his media availability.
"I remember like when COVID hit, like a lot of me and the older guys would talk about it, like how many years we could potentially play. I told them every day I was like yeah 'I'll never use that last season.' Like, there's no way I'll still be here for that. And here I am and I'm breaking the record. So it's fun. I'm glad, you know. My family's a lot more excited than I am. I try not to get too up or down about things."
Many of Gray's starts prior to this season came at tackle, though he has moved inside to guard for 2024. The Rancho Cucamonga native is expected to be selected in April's NFL Draft with a chance to play guard at the next level.
