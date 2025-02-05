RECRUITING: 4-Star QB Tristan T'ia Signs for Oregon State
National Signing Day 2025 may lack the energy of years past, but at least one move sent shockwaves through the Valley Football Center.
Four-star-rated quarterback Tristan T'ia, of Amador Valley HS in the East Bay Area, has signed his letter of intent to compete at Oregon State.
Entering today, T'ia was the only 2025 Oregon State commit who had not signed a letter of intent. His signature now adds him to a list of 14 signees and 6 signed early-enrollees in the 2025 class, and his star-rating slots him at the top of the list. T'ia is the only four-star signee in the class, which is otherwise full of three-star student-athletes.
In a press release, Oregon State offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson offered high praise to his incoming quarterback. "Tristan's combination of throwing ability, athleticism, and leadership are exactly what we want in a quarterback to run our offense. He is also a football junkie with great knowledge of the game. He will be able to physically and mentally attack defenses. I'm excited about his future at Oregon State."
Tia had 11 known scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools. On X.com, the high school senior explained why he picked Oregon State over Utah, Boston College, and many others: "I chose Oregon State because of it's culture and the way they operate. Culture plays a big part in my life. It's as simple as that."
This past Fall, T'ia played in 14 games, completing 75.7% of his pass attempts, averaged 16.5 yards per completion, and also tallied 268.4 total passing yards per game. He threw 32 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions. In addition, T'ia showed dual threat talents with an impressive 18 rushing touchdowns and 871 yards on 107 carries. He led Amador Valley to a NorCal league title and state championship appearance, and was named Bay Area Football Athlete of the Year by WestCoastPreps.com.
T'ia joins a quarterback room that includes Duke transfer Maalik Murphy, returning Oregon State backup Gabarri Johnson, and redshirt freshman Kallen Gutridge.
