RECRUITING: 4-Star QB Tristan T'ia Signs for Oregon State

T'ia instantly leaps to the top of the Beavers 2025 recruiting class, thanks to a four star rating from 247Sports

Matt Bagley

Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers team arrives before a game against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers team arrives before a game against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
National Signing Day 2025 may lack the energy of years past, but at least one move sent shockwaves through the Valley Football Center.

Four-star-rated quarterback Tristan T'ia, of Amador Valley HS in the East Bay Area, has signed his letter of intent to compete at Oregon State.

Entering today, T'ia was the only 2025 Oregon State commit who had not signed a letter of intent. His signature now adds him to a list of 14 signees and 6 signed early-enrollees in the 2025 class, and his star-rating slots him at the top of the list. T'ia is the only four-star signee in the class, which is otherwise full of three-star student-athletes.

In a press release, Oregon State offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson offered high praise to his incoming quarterback. "Tristan's combination of throwing ability, athleticism, and leadership are exactly what we want in a quarterback to run our offense. He is also a football junkie with great knowledge of the game. He will be able to physically and mentally attack defenses. I'm excited about his future at Oregon State."

Tia had 11 known scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools. On X.com, the high school senior explained why he picked Oregon State over Utah, Boston College, and many others: "I chose Oregon State because of it's culture and the way they operate. Culture plays a big part in my life. It's as simple as that."

This past Fall, T'ia played in 14 games, completing 75.7% of his pass attempts, averaged 16.5 yards per completion, and also tallied 268.4 total passing yards per game. He threw 32 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions. In addition, T'ia showed dual threat talents with an impressive 18 rushing touchdowns and 871 yards on 107 carries. He led Amador Valley to a NorCal league title and state championship appearance, and was named Bay Area Football Athlete of the Year by WestCoastPreps.com.

T'ia joins a quarterback room that includes Duke transfer Maalik Murphy, returning Oregon State backup Gabarri Johnson, and redshirt freshman Kallen Gutridge.

MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

