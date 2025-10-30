Pac-12 Football Notebook: Week Ten
Amidst a time of growth and optimism in the future Pac-12 Conference, this weekly series explores compelling stories & quotes from each Pac-12 member school.
Boise State
Off the field, alarm bells are blaring after Class of 2026 quarterback Tradon Bessinger, a 6’5” gunslinger from Tennessee, decommitted over the weekend. Coach Spencer Danielson vented frustrations, telling reporters that “What a lot of schools will do is you commit, and we’re going to hold that spot but I’m still going to try and recruit ‘better’ than you. We don’t do that here. You commit, that means you’re coming. That’s a two-way street”.
On the field, the outlook is brighter. While the Broncos remain a playoff longshot, a Mountain West Conference title still appears in sight. To repeat as champions, the current league leaders need to defeat Fresno State.
Boise State and Fresno State will square off Saturday afternoon at 12:30 PM (PST) on Fox Sports 1.
Colorado State
A coaching change couldn’t stop Colorado State’s descent, as the Rams offense never lifted off the ground in a shutout loss at Wyoming.
Now, interim head coach Tyson Summers and his staff are hard at work on the recruiting trail. This is the Rams’ second bye week.
Fresno State
Last week, Fresno State failed to score in a 23-0 statement game for the team down south.
Following the shutout, head coach Matt Entz remained steadfast. The Bulldogs will continue to ride with sophomore quarterback Carson Conklin, who replaced this season’s initial starting passer EJ Warner ahead of last week’s contest.
Conklin and the Bulldogs will face a steep test at Boise State on Saturday. Game coverage begins Saturday afternoon at 12:30 PM (PST) on Fox Sports 1.
Oregon State
In one of this season’s most farcical developments, this weekend’s Pac-12 rivalry matchup between Oregon State & Washington State is officially a non-conference affair; the Beavers needed a late addition to their schedule, the Cougars obliged, and CBS eagerly slotted the game in primetime.
Oregon State interim head coach Robb Akey will work through mixed emotions this weekend: Akey spent fourteen consecutive years on the Palouse, as an assistant coach at Washington State from 1999-06 and the head coach at Idaho from 2007-12. A win Saturday would feel special, regardless of Akey’s future beyond this season.
Oregon State welcomes Washington State Saturday evening at 4:30 PM (PST) on CBS.
San Diego State
Optimism is sky high in America’s finest city after San Diego State shut out Fresno State, 23-0. The Aztecs’ defense has given up the nation’s second-fewest points per game, and has pitched multiple shutouts.
San Diego State gets another opportunity to show off their impressive defense Saturday: the Aztecs are set to battle Wyoming at 4 PM (PST) on CBS Sports Network.
Texas State
Earlier this week, James Madison trounced Texas State 52-20. Four games down with four games left, the Bobcats are still seeking their first Sun Belt Conference win.
They’ll get an opportunity to right the ship next weekend. At the moment, they’re on a bye.
Utah State
After falling 33-14 to upstart New Mexico, coincidentally Bronco Mendenhall’s former employer, the wheels are off in Logan. After their bye, the 4-4 (2-2 in the Mountain West) Aggies will aim to regroup against Nevada, UNLV, Fresno State, and Boise State. If they can win two out of four, they’ll be bowl eligible
Washington State
Last November, Oregon State stunned Washington State with a last-second field goal. Saturday, the Cougars can earn sweet revenge.
Thanks to a stifling run defense, Washington State are favored to beat their Pac-12 rivals. If they do so, they’ll only be a win away from bowl eligibility in coach Jimmy Rogers’ first season.