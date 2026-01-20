The sky is the limit for freshman edge defender Bleu Dantzler.

During Oregon State's last Spring game, the three star edge defender from Arizona earned four sacks. Once the teenage phenom adjusts the speed of the college game, he should be a force to reckon with for years to come.

Unfortunately, that force will be unleashed at another school. According to multiple reports, Dantzler has transferred to the Beavers' arch-rival Oregon Ducks.

On Friday morning, Ryan Harlan of On3 reported that the freshman edge defender entered the portal. On Saturday evening, Dantzler took to social media platforms with an announcement of his move to Oregon. On Sunday morning, Ryan Clarke of OregonLive.com learned that Dantzler would receive a scholarship from the Ducks. At the same time, Max Torres of On3's Oregon affiliate ScoopDuck wrote a tell-all with the promising pass rusher. Dantzler's words were short and succinct.

"It speaks for itself"

Dantzler grew up in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Arizona. During his prep days at Basha HS (Chandler, AZ), he was named to his all-league & all-region teams as an upperclassman, partly thanks to 18.5 sacks and 50 solo tackles (64 overall) across those final two seasons. Dantzler earned three-star ratings from the various recruiting services, and was named the tenth-best prospect in the state of Arizona according to 247Sports.

After his aforementioned feast in the Beavers' spring game, many thought Dantzler might see significant playing time. However, his first season in Corvallis failed to meet those expectations. The true freshman saw snaps in consecutive September contests against Fresno State and Texas Tech, without recording a stat. He stayed on the bench until the final two weeks of the season, tallying another Club Trillion esque empty sheet against Tulsa, and notching his first tackle in the Beavers' season finale at Washington State.

Dantzler's departure adds to a gaping hole in the Beavers' pass rush. Over the past month, several other Oregon State edge defenders left the program, including edge defenders Shamar Meikle, Kai Wallin, and more.