State of the Beavs: Should Oregon State Make A QB Change? + Beavs Baseball Schedule
Oregon State's loss to Cal cast doubts on what OSU's quarterback situation should be...Trent Bray expects the staff to make a decision later in the week.
There's plenty of other things happening in Corvallis as well, with Beaver basketball getting their seasons started this week. Of course, the three-time College World Series champions also released their schedule for the 2025 season, their first time this millennium playing as an independent. Your host Matt Bagley breaks it all down and gives you a schedule for how you should be watching college football this week. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for Sports Illustrated's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify
More Reading Material From On SI
WATCH: Oregon State's Trent Bray Talks SJSU, Final Month of Beaver Football Season
Oregon State Drop 3 Spots in SP+ Rankings After Week 10 Bye
RECRUITING: Can Oregon State Flip Boise State Decommit Christopher Solis-Lumar?