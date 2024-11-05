Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Should Oregon State Make A QB Change? + Beavs Baseball Schedule

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) drops back to pass against the Oregon State Beavers during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) drops back to pass against the Oregon State Beavers during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oregon State's loss to Cal cast doubts on what OSU's quarterback situation should be...Trent Bray expects the staff to make a decision later in the week.

There's plenty of other things happening in Corvallis as well, with Beaver basketball getting their seasons started this week. Of course, the three-time College World Series champions also released their schedule for the 2025 season, their first time this millennium playing as an independent. Your host Matt Bagley breaks it all down and gives you a schedule for how you should be watching college football this week. Go Beavs.

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for Sports Illustrated's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Joe Londergan
Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

