WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Oregon State's Critical Boise State Matchup, Transfer Portal
After beating Pac-12 mates Washington State this past weekend 41-38, the Oregon State Beavers are coming off of arguably their biggest win of the 2024 season. Now standing at 5-6, Oregon State need to win their final contest on the calendar in order to make a postseason berth.
The tricky part: first-year head coach Trent Bray will need to guide his team past Heisman contender Ashton Jeanty and the #12 Boise State Broncos on the road.
Bray met with the media on Monday to take questions about the monumental task that Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
-On Ashton Jeanty and Boise State's running game: "They do a great job in the run game. Just their design, and the shifts, and motions to get you unbalanced on defense. Then I mean the kid's just, he's unbelievable. I mean you watch the Washington State game, Washington state has him hit in the back field a bunch and he just breaks the tackle and creates an explosive run. He's just ....yeah, really good player, tough physical. Yeah he's tough to stop and he's really what makes them go, there's no doubt about it."
-On the message to his team: "Mentally, I'm not as concerned. Like I've said all year, they've done a great job of responding to whatever has happened....It's the physical part that we have to help them with, like I said, taking the pads off getting them healthy so they can fly around and play fast."
-On players potentially transferring: "You got to make sure you're a perfect fit for whatever scheme you're going to. Because every linebacker doesn't fit every defensive system. Size, strength, speed all those different things that you look for, you might not be a fit at that school that you think is great. So that's just what they got to look sand not be lost in kind of the other stuff that at the end of the day."
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
State of the Beavs: Claiming The Pac-2 Title + Optimism For Beaver MBB
RECAP: Oregon State Earns Signature Win, Upsets Washington State 41-38
Trent Bray Praises Oregon State Players' Work Ethic Despite Losing Streak