Week 11 - San Jose State @ Oregon State: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
The Oregon State Beavers are still hopeful they can reach the postseason after a 4-4 start. However, OSU are riding a three-game losing streak coming out of the bye week. Most recently, OSU lost a 44-7 contest at Cal in Week 9. In Week 11, Trent Bray's team host a San Jose State team that is also trying to regain their momentum after a blowout loss.
Here's everything you need to know about this week's showdown in Corvallis.
San Jose State Spartans (5-3, 3-2 Mountain West) @ Oregon State Beavers (4-4, Pac-12/Independent)
Date: Saturday, November 9
Time: 12:30 PM PT // 3:30 PM ET
Location: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon
TV: The CW
Radio: Oregon State Radio Affiliates
Betting Line: Oregon State -2.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Who Starts At Quarterback For Oregon State?
In Oregon State's recent loss to Cal, starting quarterback Gevani McCoy was pulled from the game in favor of veteran Ben Gulbranson. Gulbranson completed 11 passes on 20 attempts for 131 yards and a touchdown in the loss. This week, Bray noted a decision had not been made about what the Beavers' plans were at the quarterback position, but that a decision would be made later in the week, likely following the conclusion of Thursday's practice.
Regardless of who starts under center, look for the Beavers to still lean on the rushing prowess of running back Anthony Hankerson, who is up to 749 yards on the season and averaging a solid 4.6 per carry.
A Quick Look At The Spartans
Offensively, SJSU's primary threat is wide receiver Nick Nash. Nash leads all FBS players in
receptions (80), receptions per game (10.0) and receiving touchdowns (12) through eight games. Nash, a former quarterback, has also completed two touchdown passes this season.
Defensively, SJSU have been remarkably impressive, forcing 19 turnovers this season, the third-most in all of FBS.
If the Spartans win, it would make them bowl eligible for the third year in a row, and obviously for the first time under head coach Ken Niumatalolo.
Can The Beavers Make Better Push Into The Backfield?
Oregon State's defense has put forth some solid efforts this year. However, the pass rush specifically has left plenty to be desired. The Beavers rank last in FBS in team sacks with only five. It will be a tough ask for OSU, going against a San Jose State offensive line that has allowed only nine sacks this season, top-15 in the nation.
