Week 14 - Oregon State @ #11 Boise State: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
A Black Friday showdown on the blue turf of Boise State will mark the end of the regular season for the Oregon State Beavers, as well as their opponents. After an important victory against Pac-12 counterparts Washington State over the weekend, they have to win one more game in order to reach the postseason. It's a very tough task against a Boise State Broncos team on the verge of a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
Oregon State Beavers (5-6, Pac-12/Independent) @ #11 Boise State Broncos (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West)
Date: Friday, November 29
Time: 9 AM PT // Noon ET
Location: Albertsons Stadium - Boise, Idaho
TV: FOX
Radio: Oregon State Radio Affiliates
Betting Line: Boise State -18.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Stopping A Heisman Contender Running Back
The name on everybody's lips this season in college football has been that of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. On top of being the top running back in this season's NFL Draft, Jeanty has been one of the frontrunners for the Heisman trophy since the beginning of the season. The junior leads FBS in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, while only being 566 yards away from breaking Barry Sanders' FBS record for rushing yards in a single season.
Jeanty averages rushing 187.5 yards per game. The Beavs have statistically been near the bottom in rushing defense in FBS this season, allowing 178.2 yards per game.
Getting Hankerson To 1,000 Yards
Meanwhile in Oregon State's backfield, Anthony Hankerson is having a breakout season of his own. Hankerson averages 4.4 yards per carry and, while the season has had its ups and downs, has performed admirably following the injury to Jam Griffin. The Colorado transfer enters this game only 28 yards shy of hitting the 1,000-yard mark for the year, which would mark the 19th time in OSU's 100+ seasons of football.
OSU's Passing Game On Track?
The Beavers' passing game produced multiple touchdowns for the first time this season in the win over Washington State this past weekend. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson returned from injury and threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Trent Walker has also hit his stride this season, including 12 catches for 136 yards against Washington State. In order to combat Boise State's attack, the Beavers will once again need to try to maximize the vertical passing game in between controling the clock with the run.
